125cc Motorcycle Sales Feb 2022 – Shine, Pulsar, Glamour, Raider

KTM has witnessed the highest downfall in terms of YoY and MoM volume with only 572 units dispatched across the country in February

125cc segment of commuter motorcycles has always been a hot favourite for Indian consumers. Although in recent times the space has witnessed a downfall due to multiple ongoing crises, it is still one of the most lucrative segments of the two-wheeler segment in the country.

A total of 1,71,171 units of motorcycles with engine displacements around 125cc were sold across the country last month. This figure is 28,300 units lesser than the cumulative monthly volume of June 2022 which has resulted in an MoM drop of 14.19 percent.

Honda CB Shine- Leader of 125cc Segment

Similarly, it also witnessed a YoY decline of 21.89 percent with 47,973 motorcycles sold last year in January. Sales chart in this segment for February this year was led by Honda CB Shine with a total monthly volume of 81,700 units. The Japanese brand recorded a 29.55 percent YoY decline and a 22.31 percent MoM Decline for Shine in February.

Bajaj Auto was able to sell 30,006 units of 125cc Pulsars across the country in February this year. During the same period last year, Bajaj dispatched 39,323 units of Pulsar 125 which translated to a YoY drop of 23.69 percent. In January this year, Pulsar 125 registered a monthly volume of 44,181 which has led to an MoM decline of 32 percent.

Hero MotoCorp Witnesses MoM Growth

Hero Glamour occupied the third spot with 27,406 units sold in February this year. This figure stood at 27,375 units which resulted in a marginal YoY growth of 0.11 percent. Earlier in January this year, Hero MotoCorp was able to dispatch 24,473 units of Glamour which resulted in a 12 percent MoM growth. Glamour was followed by its sibling Super Splendor with a total monthly volume of 16,743 units registered in February.

During the same period last year, the 125cc iteration of Splendor recorded a volume of 34,276 units which led to YoY degrowth of 51.15 percent. The largest two-wheeler manufacturer was able to sell only 13,503 units of Super Splendor in January this year translating to an MoM growth of 24 percent.

TVS Raider Records Growth, KTM sales fall

TVS broke into the list with Raider which recorded 14,744 units sold in February this year. The sporty 125cc commuter registered a volume of 11,377 units in January 2022 which has resulted in an MoM growth of 29.59 percent.

KTM was able to dispatch only 572 units of its 125 range of motorcycles comprising Duke 125 and RC 125. The Austrian bikemaker witnessed an MoM degrowth of 26.48 percent and an MoM degrowth of 26.48 percent and a massive YoY drop of 74 percent.