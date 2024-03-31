HomeBike News125cc Motorcycles Sales Feb 2024 - Shine, Pulsar, Raider, Glamour, Splendor, Xtreme,...

125cc Motorcycles Sales Feb 2024 – Shine, Pulsar, Raider, Glamour, Splendor, Xtreme, KTM

Sagar Patel
With the 125cc motorcycle segment emerging as a key battleground for manufacturers, competition is expected to heat up in the coming months

In a remarkable turn of events, the 125cc motorcycle segment in India witnessed an unprecedented surge in sales during February 2024, with Honda CB Shine leading the charge with record-breaking numbers. The segment registered a staggering 77.70% year-on-year growth, signaling a robust demand for motorcycles in this category. The total sales of 125cc motorcycles for February 2024 stood at 2,58,776 units, marking a substantial increase from the 1,45,623 units sold during the corresponding period in 2023.

125cc Motorcycles Sales Feb 2024 vs Feb 2023 – YoY Performance

Honda CB Shine emerged as the undisputed champion of the segment, clocking in sales of 1,20,119 units in February 2024, marking a significant increase from the 35,594 units sold during the same period last year. This remarkable performance translated to a growth rate of 237.47% year-on-year, solidifying Honda’s position as a dominant player in the Indian motorcycle market. The CB Shine also accounted for a substantial 46.42% share of the total 125cc motorcycle sales for the month.

Following closely behind was the Bajaj Pulsar, which recorded sales of 62,207 units, representing a growth of 27.66% compared to February 2023. TVS Raider secured the third position with sales of 42,063 units, registering a growth rate of 38.61% year-on-year. Hero Glamour and Hero Splendor also witnessed impressive sales figures, with the former experiencing a remarkable growth rate of 86.85%.

The overall performance of the segment was buoyed by the entry of Hero Xtreme 125R, which debuted with sales of 3,504 units, capturing a 1.35% share of the market. However, KTM experienced a slight decline in sales, with only 202 units sold in February 2024 compared to 310 units in the same period last year.

125cc Motorcycles Sales Feb 2024 vs Jan 2024 – MoM Performance

The total sales of 125cc motorcycles for February 2024 stood at 2,58,776 units, marking a 3.35% decrease from the 2,67,751 units sold in January. While this minor dip reflects a temporary fluctuation in consumer demand, industry analysts remain optimistic about the long-term growth prospects of the segment.

Honda CB Shine recorded 1,20,119 units sold in February, marking a 2.21% decrease from the 1,22,829 units sold in January 2024. Despite the decline, the CB Shine continued to dominate the market, commanding a significant 45.87% share of the total sales.

Bajaj Pulsar experienced a more pronounced decline in sales, with figures dropping by 13.59% month-on-month. The Pulsar registered sales of 62,207 units in February, down from 71,990 units in January. Similarly, TVS Raider and Hero Splendor also witnessed a slight decrease in sales, albeit at a more modest rate of 2.93% and 6.48% respectively.

However, not all players in the segment experienced a decline in sales. Hero Glamour recorded a marginal increase of 2.65% in sales, with figures rising from 15,494 units in January to 15,905 units in February. On the other hand, KTM witnessed a decline of 12.17% in sales, with figures dropping from 230 units in January to 202 units in February.

