Top 10 150cc to 200cc Motorcycles March 2023 – Apache, Pulsar, FZ, R15, MT15

Motorcycle sales in the 150-200cc segment were led by TVS Apache and Bajaj Pulsar with Yamaha FZ also contributing relatively good numbers

Following our earlier report on 200-500cc motorcycle sales in March 2023, we now bring you sales figures of top 10 150-200cc bikes also sold during March 2023. This segment has been witnessing steady growth over the past several years with more two wheeler makers bringing in new and more exciting offerings into the segment. Another reason for its growth is the fact that larger capacity bikes get more expensive while lower capacity bikes bring with it the advantages of both affordability and fuel efficiency.

This segment has seen a YoY and MoM growth in sales in March 2023. Sales stood at 1,09,007 units, up 3.51 percent from 1,05,308 units sold in March 2022. This was an 8,787 unit volume growth. MoM sales also improved by 6.25 percent from 1,02,591 units sold in Feb 2023.

Top 10 150-200cc motorcycle sales March 2023

TVS Apache led the segment with 36,226 units sold in March 2023. This was a 32.02 percent YoY growth over 27,439 units sold in March 2022. Sales in Feb 2023 had stood at 34,935 units, thus relating to a 3.70 percent MoM growth. The Apache commands a 33.73 percent share in this segment. In Feb 2023, sales of the TVS Apache crossed the 5 million units (50 lakh) sales milestone ever since the series was launched in 2005.

At No. 2 was Bajaj Pulsar with sales of 30,756 units in March 2023, up 22.43 percent YoY from 25,121 units sold in March 2022. This was also a 15.89 percent MoM growth as against 26,539 units sold in Feb 2023. Currently commanding a 28.21 percent share on this list, Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200 were launched in March 2023, the same month when the Pulsar 125cc received feature and engine updates.

Sales of the Yamaha FZ were at 19,092 units in March 2023 with a YoY de-growth of 17.05 percent from 23,016 units sold in March 2022. It did however, see improved sales on a MoM basis over 17,262 units sold in Feb 2023. Yamaha FZ-S V3 Matte Black has just been moved into company dealerships, a colour which the company had discontinued sometime back. It was followed by the R15 and MT15 with sales of 7,581 units and 6,201 units respectively in March 2023.

Sales in sub-5,000 unit range in March 2023

Hero Xpulse 200 sales were down to 4,525 units in March 2023, a de-growth of 0.83 percent from 4,563 units sold in March 2022. This 200cc model did however see outstanding MoM growth by 175.91 percent as against 1,640 units sold in Feb 2023.

Even as KTM200 saw a 50.03 percent YoY growth to 2,915 units in March 2023 from 1,945 units sold in March 2022, its MoM performance saw sales dip 10.42 percent over 3,254 units sold in Feb 2023. Avenger sales dipped to 1,572 units in March 2023 from 1,582 units sold in March 2022 while MoM sales improved by 1.88 percent from 1,543 units sold in Feb 2023.

YoY and MoM de-growth was seen for the Xtreme 160R/200, sales of which fell to 105 units, down 92.55 percent YoY and 77.27 percent MoM. There was also the Kawasaki W175 lower down on this list at No. 10 with 32 units sold in March 2023. This was a MoM de-growth of 59.49 percent as against 79 units sold in Feb 2023. W175 was launched in September 2022 and is currently priced at Rs 1.47 lakh (ex-showroom).

Sales of CB200X dipped to just 2 units in March 2023 from 441 units sold in March 2022 while there had been 0 units sold in Feb 2023. Sales of Gixxer and Unicorn which had stood at 1,698 units and 1,339 units in Feb 2023, along with 6 units of XBlade and 5 units of Hornet 2.0, were down to 0 units in March 2023.