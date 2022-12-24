1,500 Tata Electric Buses To Operate In New Delhi – Agreement Signed

Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and TML CV Mobility Solutions agreement signed for 1,500 Tata Starbus electric buses

A definitive agreement between Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and TML CV Mobility Solutions, a Tata Motors owned subsidiary. This is the largest order to date for electric buses by DTC. And is part of the Grand Challenge by Convergence Energy Services Limited tender.

The agreement covers supply, operations and maintenance of 1500 low-floor, 12-metre air-conditioned Tata Starbus electric buses. The 1500 electric buses will run on routes in New Delhi. And the agreement is signed for a period of 12 years.

Tata Electric Buses Delhi, Bengaluru

Over time, Tata Motors has already supplied more than 730 electric buses across Indian cities. Its collective fleet has cumulatively clocked over 55 million kilometres, with an uptime of over 95 percent.

Earlier in the month, TML Smart City Mobility Solutions Ltd. Signed a similar agreement with Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) for operations of 921 electric buses in Bengaluru.The order is a part of the larger tender by Convergence Energy Services Limited.

With an increase in the number of electric buses making their way into city wide bus services, the time for modernisation has begun. Considering the long term nature of such contracts, buses will be introduced to fleets in a phase wise manner.

As such, one shouldn’t expect an influx of public transportation all at once but as entire routes get converted to electric routes, electric buses will be made available. The government’s stance on EV adoption leans on state transport fleet conversions.

Electric mobility with zero-emission, noise-free buses

Shilpa Shinde, IAS, Managing Director, Delhi Transport Corporation said, “We are pleased to have signed an agreement for the largest order of 1500 electric buses in Delhi. This is a significant step towards embracing electric mobility in the capital city. The induction of zero-emission, noise-free buses will greatly help in improving the city’s air quality. The new buses will also immensely benefit the commuters with its ultra-modern features and comfortable seating.”

Asim Kumar Mukhopadhyay, Chairman, TML CV Mobility Solutions Limited said, “It is indeed a historic occasion for us as we sign a definitive agreement for the country’s largest electric bus order. Our relationship with DTC, which stands strong for over a decade, is based on the foundation of mutual trust and cooperation and this order will further strengthen it. We are confident that the electric buses will provide sustainable, safe and comfortable public transportation to the commuters of Delhi.”