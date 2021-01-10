Top 10 150cc To 200cc Motorcycles Nov 2020 – Apache, Pulsar, Unicorn, FZ, R15

TVS Apache has beaten Bajaj Pulsar the first time in many months

Motorcycles in 150cc-200cc segment have registered impressive YoY gains in November 2020, even though MoM sales growth has turned negative. A total of 1,56,866 units were sold in November, which is YoY gain of 35.24%.

Sales during the corresponding period last year stood at 1,15,993 units. MoM sales growth is down -22.85%, as compared to 2,03,326 units sold in October 2020. This is not unusual, as auto sales generally decline after the festive rush.

Apache on top

TVS Apache leads the pack with 41,557 units sold in November. It has registered a substantial YoY gain of 40.07%, as compared to 29,668 units sold in November last year.

Apache is also among the few motorcycles in this space that have positive MoM growth. As compared to 40,943 units sold in October 2020, MoM sales are up by 1.50%. Apache’s market share in November was 26.49%.

Next on the list is Bajaj Pulsar, which is just a few units short of segment leader Apache. Pulsar sales stood at 41,241 units in November, which is negative YoY growth of -2.80%. Sales during the corresponding period last year stood at 42,430 units.

Pulsar MoM sales have taken a bigger hit, down by -36.87%. Sales in October 2020 were 65,332 units. This also reveals that Pulsar sales were the highest in this segment during the peak festive season. Pulsar market share in November was 26.29%.

Other Top Performers

At number three is Honda Unicorn 160, which has emerged as a popular choice in this space. A total of 21,796 units were sold in November, which is close to three times the sales in November last year. On the other hand, MoM sales are down -23.02%, as compared to 28,313 units sold in October 2020. Unicorn 160 market share in November was 13.89%.

Yamaha FZ takes the fourth place with sales of 16,239 units in November. YoY sales are down -6.37%, as compared to 17,344 units sold in November last year. MoM sales are down -19.47%, as compared to 20,164 units sold in October 2020. Yamaha FZ market share in November was 10.35%.

At number five is Yamaha R15 with sales of 5,848 units in November. YoY sales have grown by 52.93%, as compared to 3,824 units sold in November last year. MoM sales are negative at -6.57%, as compared to 6,259 units sold in October 2020. R15 market share in November was 3.73%.

No 150-200cc M’cycle Sales Nov-20 Nov-19 1 TVS Apache (+40%) 41,557 29,668 2 Bajaj Pulsar (-3%) 41,241 42,430 3 Honda Unicorn 160 (+184%) 21,796 7,672 4 Yamaha FZ (-6%) 16,239 17,344 5 Yamaha R15 (+53%) 5,848 3,824 6 Hero Xtreme 160R 5,460 0 7 Yamaha MT 15 (+204%) 4,608 1,516 8 Honda HORNET 2.0 4,035 0 9 Bajaj Avenger (+6%) 3,586 3,374 10 Honda X Blade (+38%) 2,591 1,872 11 Suzuki GIXXER (-40%) 2,145 3,602 12 KTM 200 (+20%) 2,115 1,755 13 Hero XPULSE 200 (-53%) 1,372 2,936 14 Suzuki Intruder 185 0 – Total (+32%) 1,52,778 1,15,993

MT15 registers max percentage gains

Other motorcycles in top ten include Hero Xtreme 160R (5,460 units), Yamaha MT 15 (4,608), Honda HORNET 2.0 (4,035), and Bajaj Avenger (3,586). Of all motorcycles, max YoY gain in percentage terms is that of MT15 at 203.96%. MT 15 sales in November last year stood at 1,516 units. MT15 MoM growth is also positive at 11.41%.