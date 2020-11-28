Top 10 200cc To 500cc Motorcycles Oct 2020 – Classic, Bullet, Pulsar Lead

Royal Enfield dominates the segment with a market share of over 77%

October turned out to be encouraging for 200cc – 500cc motorcycle manufacturers, as the segment reported positive YoY growth. Most manufacturers in this space have registered boost in sales. MoM sales growth has also been positive. A total of 79,203 units were sold in October, which is YoY gain of 7.62%. Sales during the same period last year stood at 73,598 units. MoM sales are up 17.83%, as compared to 67,220 units sold in September 2020.

Royal Enfield and Bajaj dominate

Royal Enfield continues to dominate this space with products like Classic 350, Bullet 350, Electra 350 and Himalayan. Bajaj comes next with products like Pulsar 220, Avenger 220, Dominar 250, and Dominar 400.

The top selling product in this space is Classic 350 with 41,953 units sold in October. YoY sales are up 7.75%, as compared to 38,936 units sold in October last year. Classic 350 MoM sales are also up by 8.05%, as compared to 38,827 units sold in September 2020.

At number two is Bullet 350 with 11,203 units sold in October. YoY sales are down -27.51%, as compared to 15,454 units sold in October last year. However, MoM sales are up 26.12%, as compared to 8,883 units sold in September 2020.

Bajaj Pulsar 220 takes the third place with 7,238 units sold in October. YoY sales are down -6.70%, as compared to 7,758 units sold in October last year. In terms of MoM growth, Pulsar 220 has made impressive gains of 41.45%. Sales in September 2020 were 5,117 units.

At number four is Electra 350 with 6,405 units sold in October. YoY gain is 14.11%, as compared to 5,613 units sold in October last year. MoM growth is also positive at 11.74%, as compared to 5,732 units sold in September 2020.

At number five is Bajaj Dominar 400 with 1,818 units sold in October. YoY sales have more than doubled, as compared to 806 units sold in October last year. MoM sales have also more than doubled, as compared to 885 units sold in September 2020.

Honda H’ness CB350 enters top ten

In its first month itself, Honda H’ness CB350 has made it to the top ten list of bestselling 200cc – 500cc motorcycles. A total of 1,290 units were sold in October. This is nowhere close to Classic 350 sales numbers, but still it’s an encouraging development for Honda. Other motorcycles in top ten list include Himalayan (1,791 units), Dominar 250 (1,750), Avenger 220 (1,565), and KTM 390 (1,038).

No 200-500cc Motorcycle Sales Oct-20 Oct-19 1 Classic 350 41,953 38,936 2 Bullet 350 11,203 15,454 3 Pulsar 220 7,238 7,758 4 Electra 350 6,405 5,613 5 Dominar 400 1,818 806 6 Himalayan 1,791 1,172 7 Dominar 250 1,750 0 8 Avenger 220 1,565 1,453 9 Hness CB350 1,290 0 10 KTM 390 1,038 361 11 Husqvarna 250 759 0 12 KTM 250 712 666 13 GIXXER 250 599 525 14 FZ25 509 592 15 Apache 310 496 222 16 MOJO 77 40 – Total 79,203 73,598

Overall, Royal Enfield is the clear winner in this segment with collective market share of more than 77 percent. It’s evident that rivals have a lot to catch up in this space. A distant second is Bajaj with market share of more than 15 percent. This would be slightly higher if we add KTM and Husqvarna, which are partly owned by Bajaj.