2020 Bangkok Motor Show starts tomorrow – Bajaj, KTM, Royal Enfield to participate

Management committee of Bangkok Motor Show have decided to go ahead with the exhibition

While automotive shows all over the world stand cancelled for this year, and to some extent, next year (there is not gonna be a 2021 Geneva Motor Show), the 41st Bangkok Motor Show is set to take place between July 15 to 26. The shows organizer Grand Prix International Public Company says that the high-profile international event will be conducted “in accordance with the new normal way of life”.

Thailand is slowly turning back to normalcy, allowing the economic activities to resume. The Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS) which takes place at Challenger Hall, IMPACT Maung Thong Thani, has traditionally been a huge catalyst for domestic automotive sales.

The show always garners significant number of new vehicle booking, thus making it an unmissable event for automotive manufacturers, dealers, component makers and other stakeholders. This year’s edition will comply with preventive measures set forth by the government to tackle the corona virus pandemic.

Brands participating at 2020 Bangkok Motor Show

According to the organizer, several car and motorcycle brands have confirmed their participation in the event including Ford, Suzuki, BMW, Rolls Royce, Aston Martin, Maserati, Nissan, Honda, Toyota, Audi, Lexus, Porsche, Jaguar Land Rover, Volvo, Kia, Lamborghini, Royal Enfield, Bajaj, KTM and many more. There will also be a virtual motor show, an online event, to give the new car buyers an additional avenue to stay updated about new launches.

Theme for 2020 Bangkok Motor Show

The theme for this year’s edition is “Inspiration unlocks the future”. The visitors will be screened at the entrance and are mandated to wear masks. They are also required to clean their hands with alcohol sprays every time they enter a show car. The IMPACT arena management has arranged screening points for the Thai government’s COVID-19 app (Chana) and body temperature checks. The organization has also purchased a specialized robot to sanitize the venue on regular basis.

In a further effort to reduce crowding, the main gang way has been widened from 6 to 10 m. The width of the alleys between two adjacent stalls have been increased from 3 to 6 m as well. A dedicated area with seating capacity of up to 5,000 seats has also been arranged to facilitate car makers interact with prospective customers who are interested in placing orders.

Grand Prix will also offer virtual auto show experience with e-catalogs and live chat services for those who choose to follow the events at the comfort of their houses. Given the international significance of BIMS, organizers of other similar international events with mass attendance would be keeping a close watch on the level of success. Bangkok Motor Show has the potential to become the model for a public event in the new normal era.