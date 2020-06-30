2020 Force Gurkha BS6 spied on video – New Mahindra Thar rival

2020 Force Gurkha BS6 gets a 2.6-liter 90 hp diesel engine, new interior and subtle visual changes

The new iteration of the Force Gurkha off-roader made its debut at Auto Expo 2020 and it was expected to be ready for the market by April. However, it appears that the lockdown has stretched the timeline by a few months.

Now that things are operational in several parts of the country, the 2020 Force Gurkha BS6 has resumed its final stages of testing. Automotive enthusiast Anish Gokhale (Instagram – anishgokhale_) has The test mule is fully camouflaged but we already know how the final product looks like. The visual changes are not drastic but LED DRLs integrated into the round headlamps, revised grille and bumper, render the boxy off-roader a better visual appeal than before.

The profile is more or less intact while the rear fascia is characterized by new tailgate and three-part windshield. Like the original model, the new Force Gurkha sits tall above the ground with bumpers high enough to allow impressive approach and departure angles. Suffice it to say that Force has not fiddled with the Gurkha’s USP, its solid off-road capability. Below is the spy video, which also gives us a hint at how the exhaust will sound.

The interior has been revamped and sports new dashboard layout with touchscreen infotainment system but the plastics and materials used continue to be utilitarian. The off-roader’s prospective customers want a vehicle with hardcore capabilities at a decent budget. So, it is not surprising that the Pune-based automaker decided to keep the superficial aspects of it simple. That said, the interior is a significant improvement over the outgoing model.

Also new in the 2020 version is a 2.6-liter four-cylinder diesel engine that is compliant with BS6 emission norms. The engine produces 90 hp and a bit over 200 Nm of torque which are modest but will get the job done off the road. Transmission is a 5-speed manual unit and serious off-road enthusiasts can opt for 4×4 system with low-ratio transfer case. The company will also likely make several off-road accessories available including a snorkel (the previous test mules were equipped with it), skid plates, alloy wheels, winch, etc.

The 2020 Force Gurkha BS6 will be pitted against the new Mahindra Thar which is also at the verge of launch. While Force decided to stick to the basics, Mahindra opted to make its off-roader appealing to a wider SUV-loving audience.

The spy pictures of the prototypes confirm that the new Thar gets plusher seats (including forward-facing rear seats), wider bodywork, new premium-looking dashboard, LED DRLs and much more. It also gets much more powerful engine to improve its highway abilities.