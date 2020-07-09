2020 Honda City V, VX, ZX variant brochure leaks – Features detailed

2020 Honda City will launch on July 15 in India – It will be offered in three variants of V, VX and ZX

After much delay, the new gen Honda City 2020 is all set to be launched in India. In its fifth gen iteration, the sedan is bigger and sportier, as compared to its earlier counterpart. In terms of dimensions, the 2020 Honda City will be longer and wider than its older counterpart. It will measure 4,549mm in length and 1,748mm in width while it will be 1,489mm high and sit on a wheelbase measuring 2,600mm.

Leaked brochure scans reveals variant-wise features. Interestingly, it may be noted that from the base V trim onwards itself, this is a fully loaded car. It may also be mentioned that the 2020 Honda City has been awarded a 5 Star Safety Rating at the ASEAN NCAP crash test. The ACE – Advanced Compatibility Engineering body structure is designed using a ultra-high tensile strength steel frame.

2020 Honda City V Variant

This variant excels both in terms of features and equipment. The exteriors sport halogen projector headlamps in a three barrel design along with integrated LED DRLs. It also receives LED tail lamps, a Honda Solid Wing Face front grille and sits on 15 inch alloy wheels. The new Honda City V variant receives a premium dual tone black and beige interior colour scheme with seats done up in fabric along with lining on front and rear doors and soft pads on arm rests.

Several chrome accents are seen all around the cabin to enhance its premium appeal and it gets an 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and 4 speakers. Rear AC vents, steering wheel with tilt and telescopic adjustments and retractable wing mirrors are also seen on the City V variant.

Cruise control, engine start/stop feature and automatic climate control along with remote engine start, are usually features seen on the top of the line variants, but Honda has offered these features on the 2020 City V trim itself. Where safety is concerned, the 2020 Honda City V variant receives 4 airbags, rear parking sensors, hill start assist, vehicle stability assist and rear view camera while ABS and EBD are offered as standard.

2020 Honda City VX

This variant goes a notch higher in terms of features. Sporting all the equipment seen on the V trim, the VX sits on 16 inch dual tone, diamond cut alloy wheels. The VX trim also receives automatic headlamps with light sensor and rear parking lamps as a part of its exterior update over the base V trim.

Interiors are seen with a one touch electric sunroof with auto pinch function and leather upholstery for steering wheel and gear lever. Infotainment is via a 7 inch HD digital colour TFT MID with an 8 speaker sound system with 4 tweeters. Other features include a total of 6 SRS airbags, auto dimming IRVMs, steering scroll selector and auto locking.

2020 Honda City ZX

The top of the line 2020 Honda City ZX variant receives all the comfort and convenience features seen on the V and VX trims and then some more. It sports 9 LED array headlamps with integrated LED guide turn signals, LED fog lamps and door mirrors with auto hold function. It also receives interior updates with seating done up in perforated leather.

Wood finished accents are seen on dashboard for a more premium appeal. There is a one touch up and down anti pinch feature for all power windows at the front and rear, remote function for sunroof and a central console pocket ambient lighting and it also gets a front map light and footwell. A notable safety features on the Honda City ZX variant is the Lane Watch Camera along with all the safety equipment seen on the V and VX variants.

2020 Honda City Engine Options

The 2020 Honda City will be presented with two engine options. The new BS6 compliant 1.5 liter, 4 cylinder petrol engine will offer 121 hp power and 145 Nm torque. It will carry forward its 1.5 liter iDTEC diesel engine offering 99 hp power and 200 Nm torque which has now been upgraded to comply with the new BS6 emission standards. Both engines will be offered with 6 speed manual gearbox as standard, while there will also be a 7 step CVT automatic for the petrol option. Mileage figures for the Honda City petrol MT is pegged at 17.8 kmpl and at 18.4 kmpl in CVT format while the City 6 speed diesel MT will offer 24.1 kmpl.

The older version will continue to be on sale along with the new City. The new Honda City is slated to be priced between Rs.11-17 lakhs while it will take on the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna, Toyota Yaris, Skoda Rapid and Volkswagen Vento in its segment.

