2020 Hyundai i20 Asta Top DCT Turbo Spied – Projector Headlamps, Sunroof

New generation of Hyundai i20 is just a few days away from its launch in India

Ahead of official launch, Hyundai has started shipping production cars to their dealers across India. Apart from spy photos, many new details about the 2020 i20 has also been leaked.

In the earlier stories, we shared information about engine options on offer, variant wise engine options as well as colour options on offer. Now, a new video has been shared on Youtube, which details the top of the line Asta Option trim of new i20.

The sticker on the window mentions that this is the Asta Top trim for DCT turbo 1 liter petrol variant. This option will also be offered in dual tone colour. Seen in the video above is a monotone colour option.

What is unfortunate to know, is the fact that even in the top trim, new gen Hyundai i20 will not be offering LED headlamps – as is seen in its international-spec variant. In Korea and Europe, new i20 is offered with LED headlamps, but in India it will not be getting the LED headlamps – even in the top DCT automatic trim.

The good news is that apart from LED headlamps, more or less all features seen on the international spec i20, are seen on the India-spec i20. This includes features like electric sunroof (first in segment), wireless charger, internet connected features as seen on board Creta and Venue, etc.

2020 Hyundai i20 Turbo

The 1.0-litre turbocharged GDi petrol engine mated to a 7-speed DCT gearbox has been trending in the current crop of Hyundai cars which include Verna, Aura and Venue while the 1.0-litre petrol mill is also found in Grand i10 Nios.

On board the Venue and Verna, this engine is offered in its more powerful avatar of 120 PS, while in the other two, it is offered in 100 PS avatar. International spec i20 Turbo is offered in both 120 PS as well as 100 PS. This makes it difficult to guess, which version of the engine will be fitted on board the new gen i20 in India.

Powertrain, Transmission Options

Other than the 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor, the upcoming i20 will also offer the option of either a 1.2-litre Kappa naturally aspirated petrol engine or a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The former is likely to be mated to a 5-speed manual as well as automatic gearbox, and the latter will have the option of either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The latest iMT gearbox might also find its place in the line-up with the turbo unit.