2020 Hyundai i20 Dealer Dispatch Starts – Interiors Spied With Sunroof, Touchscreen

Hyundai India is gearing up to introduce the eagerly anticipated next generation i20 premium hatchback later this month. The Maruti Baleno rival will soon be on display at the dealerships across the country.

Some outlets have started accepting unofficial bookings. Dealers have started ordering the first batch of new gen i20. Some dealers have also started to receive the first batch of new gen i20 display / test drive cars. Here are latest spy shots of the new gen i20, spotted at dealer.

New Hyundai i20

The new Hyundai i20 conforms to the South Korean brand’s latest design language with bolder and radical lines inside and outside. The premium hatchback is characterized by a slow-slung front fascia with hexagonal grille and angular LED headlamps, a dynamic profile with accentuated crease lines and an interesting rear fascia with interconnected LED combination lights and prominent black diffuser.

The all-new interior features a fresh design and layout that makes the current car’s cabin look older than it is. A wide touchscreen infotainment system, low-mounted AC vents, a compact center console with toggle switches and a Creta-derived multi-function steering wheel are the salient features. The higher variants of India-spec model are likely to offer configurable color TFT instrument panel.

The new Hyundai i20 is expected to offer state-of-the-art connectivity features and also wireless charging. Safety features on the fully loaded variant will include multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, reverse parking camera and so on.

Powertrain lineup

The new Hyundai i20 will retain the current car’s 1.2-liter Kappa petrol engine as its entry level motor. The naturally aspirated motor puts out 82 hp and 114 Nm of torque, and will be available with both MT and CVT transmissions.

The range topping petrol option is a 1.0-liter turbocharged direct injection mill which will be offered with a iMT and DCT options. The power output is likely to be 120 hp just like in the Venue.

The diesel motor is a 1.5-liter CRDI unit which will be available with standard manual transmission. Power and torque figures stand at 99 hp and 240 Nm respectively. The premium hatchback will be available in Era, Sportz, Magna, Asta and Asta (O) trim levels.

Rivals

The new Hyundai i20, with its new design and rich equipment list, will mount a strong assault against the segment leader Maruti Baleno. It will also compete with the Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz and VW Polo.

Official bookings are expected to commence later this week with launch slated for October 28. Deliveries will commence shortly thereafter.

