2020 Hyundai i20 India Launch Expected On 28th Oct – New Details

New gen Hyundai i20 offers more space, powerful engine options and new-age features

Eagerly awaited by auto enthusiasts, all-new Hyundai i20 is expected to be launched 28th Oct. The good-looking premium hatch in its new gen avatar is already on sale in some European countries. Next-gen i20 comes with a range of style updates, new features and engine options borrowed from Hyundai Venue.

Next-gen Hyundai i20 design updates

While i20 is already popular for its compact, snazzy design, the next-gen variant looks all the more ravishing. Most of the exterior design elements have been updated such as the front grille, bonnet, headlamps and LED DRLs, front and rear bumper, projector fog lights and rear LED tail lights.

New i20 will have garnished window line, dual-tone ORVMs, blacked-out B and C pillars, sporty alloy wheels, shark fin antenna, UV Cut glass. Turbo variant will have a different grille design. Sunroof might not launch initially, but could be added later as per demand.

On the inside, next-gen i20 features an updated dashboard, refreshed upholstery, automatic climate control, steering wheel is from Creta but does not have flat bottom, rear AC vents, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system (similar to Creta), improved audio system wireless charging, and cooled glovebox.

Interesting part is that the AC of the new i20 cools the cabin 15% faster than that of the current i20. Interiors will be offered in all black as well as dual tone. Instrument cluster is not like that seen on international spec i20, but similar to what is offered with Hyundai Verna in India.

Next-gen Hyundai i20 engine

Engine options for new i20 will be the same as currently offered with Venue. The 1.2 litre NA petrol engine churns out 82 bhp of max power and 114 Nm of max torque. It is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The diesel variant is powered by a 1.5-litre motor that generates 99 bhp / 240 Nm and is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. As per source, the diesel engine is the most silent diesel engine, even more silent than Verna. Diesel engine will have diamond coating on cylinders.

The 1.0 litre turbo petrol engine is also on offer with MT and iMT. It is not clear if there will be a DCT option or not. Output of this engine is set to 100 PS with 5MT on board the NIOS and 120 PS with either 6MT / 6 iMT / 7DCT on board the Venue. It remains to be which engine option is offered on the new gen i20. The iMT on new i20 will be an improved version of what is seen on the Venue. ECU is of better quality as compared to Verna.

Connected Features

For the connected car experience, Hyundai will be equipping next-gen i20 with its Bluelink connectivity suite. Other Hyundai cars such as Creta, Venue and Tucson already have this connectivity tech. With Bluelink, users can access a range of features such as find my car, stolen vehicle tracking, remote engine start/stop, remote AC control, remote door lock/unlock, geo fencing, remote vehicle immobilization, auto crash notification, navigation, and vehicle health reports.

With the updates, all-new Hyundai i20 could be priced higher at around Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. Although official bookings have not commenced, some dealers have started accepting unofficial bookings. Meanwhile, before new i20’s launch, Hyundai is offering attractive discount of up to Rs 75k to clear existing stock. This is the first time that such deep discounts are being offered on Hyundai i20.

Next-gen Hyundai i20 will continue to rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz, Toyota Glanza, Volkswagen Polo, Ford Freestyle and Honda Jazz. i20 has remained the second bestselling premium hatch in India for a long time. So Hyundai will surely be looking to change the status quo with the next-gen model. Hat tip to Youtube channel Barodian boy Jatin for sharing exclusive details about the new i20.