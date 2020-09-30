2020 Hyundai i20 Interiors, MID Console, Seats, Legroom – Detailed

The next gen Hyundai i20 will compete against the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz and Honda Jazz in the segment

Hyundai’s i20 hatchback is among the company’s best sellers in India. It sits high up on the company’s sales charts, month after month. Now, the third generation i20 hatchback is about to be launched in India; so as to cash in on increased sales during the upcoming festive season.

Showcased earlier this year in March, the Hyundai i20 is currently being tested on Indian roads and has been view on multiple occasions drawing attention to its feature updates. It has already been launched in select European countries, while production has started at the company plant in Turkey.

In India, production is expected to start in the coming weeks. Made in India i20 will be sold in domestic markets, as well as exported to many countries around the world. Ahead of India launch, below is a detailed walkaround video of the new i20 premium hatchback – which explains all features, shows legroom, MID, touchscreen, etc.

New Design Language

2020 i20 will get Hyundai’s new design language that would give it a more aggressive stance as compared to its current model. Various design elements have been borrowed from already launched new gen cars of Hyundai like the Elantra, Verna, etc.

It will come in with a new cascading front grille, sleek angular headlamps, split Z shaped LED tail lamps with a light bar connecting the two while the hatchback will sit on dual tone alloy wheels. Key design elements will also include a shark fin antenna, blacked out B pillars and sleek ORVMs.

Premium Cabin Comforts

The upcoming i20 hatchback will boast of a premium cabin with exclusive upholstery, a flat bottom steering wheel design and automatic climate controls. It will also receive rear AC vents, while the list of onboard equipment could also see some borrowed from its foreign spec counterpart.

These could include a 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a fully digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting, wireless charging and an 8 speaker sound system from BOSE. The list could go on to include SmartSense driving assist system, navigation based Smart Cruise Control, intelligent speed limit information and BlueLink telematics.

Where safety features are concerned, the next gen Hyundai i20 could receive dual airbags and parking sensors as standard. It will also receive blind spot monitoring and ISOFIX child seat mounts.

Powertrain Options

Hyundai i20 will be powered by the same engine lineup as seen on the Venue. These will include a 1.2 liter naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.0 liter turbo petrol engine and 1.5 liter diesel engine. The engines will get mated to manual and automatic transmission options. A 6 speed iMT (Intelligent Manual Transmission) and 7 speed DCT could also be introduced.

No price details have been revealed as on date. However, considering the upgrades, the Hyundai i20 hatchback could carry a premium over the current model. The next generation Hyundai i20 will continue its rivalry against the Maruti Baleno, Tata Altroz, Volkswagen Polo, Toyota Glanza and Honda Jazz among others in India.