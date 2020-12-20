2020 Hyundai i20 Embraces Modification Well – Sport Kit Rendering

The modified Hyundai i20 rendering gives us a basic idea on what to expect from the upcoming go-faster N version

The previous generation Hyundai i20 featured an amiable design but when it comes to adopting extensive cosmetic modifications there are other cars in its segment that fared better. However, the new generation i20 has rectified this minor shortcoming as evident from this rendering by our in-house design specialist Pratyush Rout.

Modified Hyundai i20

The 2020 Hyundai i20 features a more aggressive and sportier design approach compared to its predecessor. With angular headlamps and slow-slung hexagonal grille, the premium hatchback’s front end oozes character.

As you can see, with aftermarket kits, you can dial up the car’s aggression quotient by several notches without over doing it. The front fascia can effortlessly adopt large air-intakes on either side and a sharp chin splitter. A simple hood vent also spices things up.

Blacked out mirrors, black side skirts and a set of large dual-tone alloy wheels augment the sportiness of the premium hatchback while a prominent roof-mounted spoiler such as the one depicted in the rendering would go a long way in announcing its intention for a race.

Wide body kit with flared wheel arches round of what is a very inviting idea for the new i20’s aftermarket modification. The all-black interior serves as a great canvas for personalization as well.

Sporty version on its way

This rendering of the modified Hyundai i20 is louder than the official sporty version under the N performance brand. The go-faster variant which is currently not available in India is claimed to be the sportiest hot hatch in its segment.

In addition to obvious visual enhancements, the 2021 Hyundai i20 N also incorporates significant mechanical improvements such as powerful engine and sportier suspension setup. The South Korean automaker will also soon reveal the WRC version of its latest hatchback with extreme modifications.

Strong sales start in India

Despite being launched in the country under the challenging circumstances, the new Hyundai i20 has cashed in on the nameplate’s strong brand recall and clocked 20k bookings in just 20 days. Bookings have now crossed 30k. The hatchback rivals the Maruti Baleno, Tata Altroz, Honda Jazz and the aging VW Polo in India.

With a rich equipment package justifying its rather high price point, the new Hyundai i20 seems to have got its formula right as indicated by the strong initial response from the target audience. We expect the third generation model to maintain a brisk and consistent sales run in our market just like its predecessors.