2020 Hyundai i20 vs Tata Altroz vs Maruti Baleno – Price, Specs, Mileage

2020 Hyundai i20 base price is almost Rs 1.4 lakh more than Altroz and Rs 1.1 lakh more than Baleno

Hyundai i20 has had to settle for the second bestselling tag for a long time, as segment leader Maruti Suzuki Baleno has topped the sales charts for several months. Even when available only in petrol format, Baleno continue to be the top-selling premium hatch. Can the all-new i20 make any difference to the numbers? To understand its potential, here’s a quick comparison of 2020 Hyundai i20 vs Tata Altroz vs Maruti Baleno.

Design & styling

Next-gen i20 gets top marks for its youthful, trendy profile. Some of the key features include signature cascading grille with seamlessly connected headlamps, triangular shaped fog lamp housing, sporty alloy wheels, and splashier LED tail lights.

In comparison, Maruti Baleno comes in a bold- aggressive package. It is evident in the chrome infused grille with 3D graphic design, prominent front bumper, LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs, precision cut dual-tone alloy wheels and LED rear combination lamps.

Talking about Altroz, Tata Motors likes to call it the gold standard of design. Based on Impact 2.0 design language, Altroz comes with dual chamber projector headlamps, LED DRLs, dual-tone laser cut alloy wheels, piano black ORVMs with chrome accent, and C-pillar mounted rear door handles.

Interiors

New i20 comes with an updated dashboard that has smooth horizontal lines seamlessly encapsulating the air vents at the centre and sides. The cockpit looks refined, spacious and clutter-free, designed for superior comfort. Some of the key features include Bose sound system, electric sun roof, wireless charging, first-in-segment 10.25 inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrument cluster, and air purifier.

Maruti Baleno has spacious interiors, designed for optimal comfort and convenience. Some of the key features include tilt & telescopic steering, power windows, 60:40 split rear seats for extra storage, front centre armrest with storage and Smartplay studio touchscreen infotainment system.

Altroz has sporty interiors and a spacious cabin that offers ample legroom and headroom. Some key features include leather wrapped steering wheel with mounted controls, dedicated utility spaces, front & rear armrest, 15-litre cooled glove box, rear AC vents, rear flat floor design and ambient mood lighting. Altroz doors can open 90°, something that ensures easy ingress and egress.

Engine & transmission

All-new i20 is being offered with three engine options, the same as Hyundai Venue. There are four trims – Magna, Sportz, Asta and Asta (O). The 1.2 litre NA petrol motor generates 82 bhp of max power and 114 Nm of max torque. Transmission options include 5-speed manual and IVT unit. The latter is available with only Sportz and Asta trims.

Next is the 1.0 litre turbo petrol motor that churns out 120 bhp / 172 Nm. Transmission options include iMT and DCT. While iMT is available with Sportz and Asta trims, DCT transmission comes with Asta and Asta (O).

The 1.5 litre diesel mill generates 99 bhp / 240 Nm and comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. This powertrain option is being offered with Magna, Sportz and Asta (O) trims.

Talking about Baleno, there are two powertrain options, a 1.2 litre petrol mill and a 1.2 litre petrol hybrid. While the former makes 82 bhp, the latter churns out 88 bhp of max power. Torque output of 113 Nm is same for both powertrains. Transmission options include 5MT / CVT and 5MT, respectively.

Tata Altroz is available with the choice of 1.2 litre petrol and 1.5 litre diesel motor. Power and torque output are 86 bhp / 113 Nm and 90 bhp / 200 Nm, respectively. Both engines offer 5-speed manual transmission. Tata Motors will soon be introducing turbo variants of Altroz, which could be offered with dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Connectivity tech

Hyundai had spearheaded the connectivity revolution in India, which has now become hugely popular among car users. Just like other Hyundai cars, new i20 has been equipped with the BlueLink connectivity suite. It offers a comprehensive range of internet connected smart features across safety & security, comfort & convenience, navigation and vehicle health. Connectivity options are available with Baleno and Altroz also, but these are relatively fewer and limited to Bluetooth, USB and Aux-in connectivity.

Price

Next-gen i20 has been launched in the price range of Rs 6.8 lakh to Rs 11.18 lakh – making it the most expensive car in the segment. In comparison, Maruti Baleno is available in the range of Rs 5.71 lakh to Rs 9.03 lakh. Altroz petrol range is available from Rs 5.44 lakh to Rs 7.59 lakh whereas diesel variants are priced from Rs 6.99 lakh to Rs 8.79 lakh.

Which offers the best value – new i20 vs. Baleno vs. Altroz?

All three hatchbacks have an attractive design with new i20 and Altroz being more expressive as compared to the relatively sober Baleno. As the choice of design is a subjective matter, it will depend on your specific tastes and preferences. In terms of features, next-gen i20 is clearly ahead of its rivals. The same is also true for the range of engine & transmission options available with new i20.

In terms of safety, Altroz has the advantage of having 5-star safety rating from Global NCAP. Talking about Baleno, it has a proven track record and is most likely to be recommended by family and friends. Next-gen Hyundai i20 has loads of potential, but claiming the top spot will be far from easy.