2020 Mahindra Thar Price Increased – Hike WEF From 1st Dec

Mahindra has sent mails, called their existing customers – and notified that prices of Thar will increase from 1st Dec 2020

The 2020 Mahindra Thar has received a warm welcome from the Indian customer base. The off-roader clocked bookings of over 20,000 units in a short span of time and currently the waiting period has gone up to 7 months for some specific variants.

In a latest development, we can confirm that Mahindra now has planned to increase the pricing of the 2020 Mahindra Thar. Existing customers who have already booked their Thars or other customers who have shown interest in buying a Thar are getting pre-recorded messages via phone calls; SMS or even emails from Mahindra stating that the prices of the Thar are going to go up from 1st December, 2020. Hat tip to Aditya for sharing the update regarding the new pricing

Mahindra Notification On Thar Price Hike

*Mahindra & Mahindra Update* – “New Thar Pricing will be Revised with Effective from December 1st 2020 for Fresh Bookings. Price Protection to those Booked already will be matched with Discounts on Ex-showroom and slight variations on RTO Road Tax and Insurance to be bearable by individuals without any deviations.

Time available for those who have plans on Booking their New Thar to avail on older Introductory Price is Till 30th November 2020. Any Changes on existing Booking will be considered as Fresh Order from the date of Change. New Prices shall be updated shortly! Thank you.”

Mahindra is probably notifying about increase in price to existing Thar customers first so that they are rest assured that prices have not been hiked for them. New prices will only be applicable to those customers who book the Thar on 1st Dec 2020. That means, today is the last day to get the Thar at current prices, and new prices will be applicable from tomorrow.

4 Star Thar

In a related development, the 2020 Thar had recently scored a commendable 4 star safety rating in the Global NCAP test. The latest rating makes the Thar the safest off-roader in the country in terms of safety.

The current introductory Ex-showroom prices of the Thar start at INR 9.8 lakhs for the base petrol variant while the base diesel model can be purchased for INR 10.85 lakhs. The top-end petrol trim costs INR 13.55 lakhs while the fully loaded diesel model costs INR 13.75 lakhs. We expect a soft correction (of few thousands) in the prices, starting tomorrow.

It is also to be noted that due to heavy bookings, the entry-level trims were completely sold out and Mahindra had closed the bookings of the soft-top versions temporarily. The revised pricing might also provide some update regarding the booking status of the base trims of the Thar.

While the price increase is somewhat expected, considering the fact that the current prices were introductory prices which are offered for a limited period of time; what is more interesting is that test mules of what looks like the 2021 Thar have been spotted on test. These test mules had an updated grille design and a slight change in the badging setup. Mahindra could bring this version of the Thar sometime in H1’21.