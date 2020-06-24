2020 Skoda Rapid TSI debuts as a powerful sedan – New TVC Video

Along with an all-new 1.0 liter turbo petrol engine and a 6 speed manual transmission, the Skoda Rapid also gets features updates

It was in late May 2020 that Skoda introduced the 2020 Rapid 1.0 TSI. Bookings had opened in March prior to the lockdown being announced. With lockdown restrictions eased, Skoda launched the Rapid via an online event. Price starts from Rs 7.5 lakhs, ex-sh.

Like its earlier counterpart, the Rapid 1.0 TSI is available in 5 variants of Rider, Ambition, Onyx, Style and Monte Carlo. Its most prominent update is the BS6 compliant 1.0 liter TSI, turbo charged, 3 cylinder petrol engine from the EA 211 family which according to the company now makes the new Rapid more powerful and fuel efficient.

Skoda Rapid TSI takes on the new VW Vento BS 6, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Toyota Yaris, Hyundai Verna facelift and soon to be launched Honda City in its segment. It is priced from Rs. 7.49 for the Rapid Rider variant going up to Rs. 11.79 lakhs for the top of the line Rapid Monte Carlo. Where design updates are concerned, 2020 Rapid 1.0 TSI sits on new alloy wheels and gets a new boot lip spoiler. Below is the new TVC video of Rapid.

The interiors continue to sport a black and beige color scheme while the Onyx trim gets a black and grey scheme with leatherette seat covers. The top spec Rapid gets a larger 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and MirrorLink compatibility, auto dimming inside mirrors, rear AC vents, cruise control, climate control, and rear camera.

For safety, it is fitted with a total of 4 airbags and also receives ABS and EBD among its safety equipment. Features missed out on the Skoda Rapid, and are on offer with some rivals, include sunroof, LED headlamps, wireless charging, cooled seats.

The 2020 Skoda Rapid powered by a BS6 compliant 1.0 liter turbo petrol engine that offers 110 hp power and 175 Nm torque mated to a 6 speed manual gearbox as on date. This 1.0 liter TSI engine takes the place of the 1.6 liter petrol, which is now discontinued. There is no diesel Rapid on offer. Fuel efficiency is rated at 18.97 kmpl.

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has had an adverse effect on the country’s economy, Skoda has introduced a ‘buy now pay in Diwali’ scheme. Payment of EMIs for loans taken for the Skoda Rapid will commence from later this year while the company has also brought in a 6 year extended warranty pack for a premium called ‘Skoda Shield Plus’ which includes car insurance along with a 24×7 roadside assistance.