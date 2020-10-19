2020 Toyota Innova Safety Rating is 5 Stars – ASEAN NCAP Crash Test

The India-spec facelift is expected to carry forward the current car’s engine lineup

The 2020 Toyota Innova Crysta has scored 5-star safety rating in the ASEAN NCAP crash tests, just like its siblings Hilux and Fortuner. The model tested is the 2.0-liter petrol variant manufactured in Indonesia. We expect the Indian version to have similar performance in the crash tests.

2020 Toyota Innova crash test results

The Toyota Innova scored 45.90 points for adult occupant safety, 21.51 for child occupant safety and 15.28 points for Safety Assist Technologies. The total of 82.69 points puts it in the 5-star rating territory. In comparison the Hilux pickup truck and Fortuner SUV which share the ladder-frame underpinnings with the Innova scored 83.42 and 87.46 points respectively.

The Indonesia-spec pre-facelift 2.0-liter petrol manual variant used for the tests. ASEAN NCAP notes that it has extended the front off-set test score of the 2016 Toyota Innova to the 2020 model as there were no significant structural changes. Considering that facelifted model primarily brings in cosmetic upgrades, the older model’s it inherits the older model’s crash ratings.

The model tested by ASEAN NCAP in collaboration with Toyota was equipped with two air bags, ABS, ESP and EBD. It also gets seat-belt reminders for driver and front passenger. Below is the crash test video of the 2020 made Toyota Innova.

Toyota Innova facelift

The popular family MPV recently received a minor nip and tuck in Indonesia. The mid-life refresh is expected to be introduced in India in the coming days. The people carrier features a revised front fascia with sharper grille, new headlamp detailing, sportier bumper and new foglights.

The profile has been retained without any changes save for new alloy wheel design. The rear fascia has been carried forward as it is. The interior receives a larger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The higher variants are India are expected to be equipped with 360-degree camera and wireless smartphone charging.

Powertrain lineup

Since the Toyota Innova received BS6 emission upgrades only a few months ago, the India-spec facelift is expected to retain the powertrain lineup. The petrol engine is a 2.7-liter naturally aspirated unit which produces 166 hp and 245 Nm of torque. The oil burner is a 2.4-liter mill that is capable of 150 hp and 343 Nm (360 with AT) of torque. Both motors can be had either with a 6-MT or 6-AT.

The Toyota Innova facelift will be launched in India once the inventory of the existing version is depleted. This is expected to take place later this year or early next year. But considering the decline in sales of Innova this year, expect the launch of facelifted Innova to take place only next year.