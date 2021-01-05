2021 Audi A4 Luxury Sedan India Launch Price Rs 42.34 L

Audi A4 facelift is offered in two variants and powered by a 2.0 liter 188 hp petrol engine

Audi India starts the New Year with the introduced the new 2021 A4 Facelift. It is presented in two variants of Audi A4 Premium Plus priced at Rs. 42.34 lakhs and Audi A4 Technology which carries a price tag of Rs. 46.67 lakhs. This tech laden model comes in with new design and styling, enhanced features and conveniences, upgraded safety equipment and a new and more powerful engine.

New Features

Audi A4 Facelift enters the mid size luxury sedan segment. It boasts of feature highlights among which are new LED headlamps, revised LED tail lamps and trapezoidal shaped exhaust pipes.

It also gets new 5 spoke alloy wheels and a single frame front grille in a broader and more attractive design than that seen on its earlier counterpart. The bonnet is sculpted while the low slung profile of the new Audi A4 gives it a sportier stance. The new Audi A4 facelift comes in with 5 exterior colour options along with a new Terra Grey colour scheme.

Interiors of the new A4 Facelift boast of the latest in technology. It gets a 10.1 inch touchscreen infotainment system, an updated 25.65 cms MMI system and Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus along with Natural language Voice Control.

2021 A4 sedan gets new Comfort keys for keyless entry and boot lid opening via gesture control. 3 zone climate control, ambient lighting and upholstery with Audi Exclusive Piano Black inserts and Leather Leatherette give the interiors more sophisticated look. Boot space is at 460 liters allowing for sufficient space for a family on a vacations.

Audi India is also offering customizable interiors with an ambient lighting package in a choice of 30 colour options, Audi Phone Box with wireless charging facilities for the smartphone, Audi Exclusive Piano Black inlays on its leather seating along with powered front seats with memory feature for driver’s seat and Park Assist with Aid Plus and 3 zone climate controls.

Audi A4 Petrol Engine

The fifth gen Audi A4 Facelift gets its power via a 2.0 liter, 4 cylinder, TFSI petrol engine offering 190 hp power and 320 Nm torque. This ensures acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.3 seconds and allows for a top speed of 241 km/h. Transmission options include a 7 speed dual clutch automatic, sending power to front wheels.

The 12 V Mild Hybrid System ensures efficient fuel consumption. It comes in with Belt Alternator Starter to shut off the engine when coasting upto 10 sec between 55 and 160 km/h along with Brake Recuperation facilities.

Augmented Reality And The 360-Degree Product Visualizer

Buyers of the new Audi A4 can visit the company website www.audi.in to view the new Audi A4 in Augmented Reality and a 360 degree product visualize. The interiors and exteriors can be seen and online booking can be done from the comforts of the buyer’s home. Bookings have also commenced at company dealerships at a down payment of Rs.2 lakhs. Features and other details can be got from the latest version of ‘myAudi Connect’ App.

Audi is also offering a 4 year comprehensive service package and extended warranty along with road side assistance with the new Audi A4. This new luxury sedan competes with the Mercedes C Class, BMW 3 Series and Jaguar XE.