2021 Audi Q5 Facelift Spotted Testing In Pune – Launching Soon

The Audi Q5 facelift is expected to be launched in India in the first half of 2021

2020 has been a challenging year for all the automakers in India but for Audi, it is worse than most. The German premium car brand which once dominated the segment in India finished the pandemic stricken year with its lowest sales performance in 11 years. Audi India’s 2020 sales stood at a paltry 1,693 units.

Audi Q5 facelift spied in India

Once known for introducing new sub-segments in the premium car space in the country, Audi found its 2020 portfolio riddled with huge voids as it decided to introduce BS6 engines only during next model iterations. The lack of presence in crucial volume-rich segments was the biggest reason for the brand’s lack luster sales performance. However, this will be addressed over the course of this year.

Models which were discontinued due to the lack of BS6 engines will be replaced by their respective next iterations and the popular Q5 is going to be one of them. A partially camouflaged prototype of the mid-size luxury SUV has been spotted testing in Pune with the portable emission measurement system. This indicates that the vehicle is currently undergoing homologation process at ARAI.

Launched internationally last year, the updated model receives quite a few cosmetic updates compared to the outgoing model to stay in line with Audi’s latest design identity. At the front, new LED headlamps, a smaller grille and revised bumper make for a sportier character.

The changes to the profile are limited to redesigned side skirts while the rear fascia adopts a new bumper with a fresh diffuser and subtly revised tailgate. New color options could also be on offer for the Indian market.

Interiors and equipment

While the design of the dashboard remains almost the same, the Audi Q5 facelift benefits from a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The rotary control knob on the center console has been done away with in favor of a storage compartment.

As far as features are concerned, the updated luxury SUV gets the latest version of the optional 12.3-inch configurable color TFT instrument cluster (Virtual Cockpit) which now boasts of 10 times more computing power than it predecessor. Other optional extras include Head-Up Display and ambient lighting.

Standard features include 360-degree parking sensors, three zone climate control, 18-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats, keyless entry and go, multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, ESP, TC and so on. The international-spec top-end variant packs 360 degree camera, adaptive air suspension, 21 inch alloy wheels, park assist and many more.

Powertrain

The test mule spotted in Pune was powered by the familiar 2.0-liter TFSI turbo petrol engine. In its latest iteration, the motor produces 19 hp more at 261 hp but continues to generate 370 Nm of torque. The international version also is available with a 201 hp 2.0-liter TDI diesel engine but it remains to be seen if it will be introduced in India or not.

