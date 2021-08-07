2021 Bajaj Dominar 250 Updated With Dual Tone Colours – Same Price

Colour choices can play an important role in purchase decisions, especially among the young

Aiming to boost sales, Bajaj has introduced three new colour options for Dominar 250. These are essentially orange, yellow and black in a dual-tone combo with matt silver. In the company’s lingo, these new colours for Dominar 250 are being referred to as Sparkling Black and Matt Silver, Citrus Rush and Matt Silver and Racing Red and Matt Silver.

Sportier look and feel

These new colour options have enhanced the overall aesthetics of Dominar 250. Key design elements of the bike are now more pronounced, which ensure a sharper look and feel. Earlier, Dominar 250 was offered in only two colour options. One of these called Canyon Red is a combo of red and black. The other called Charcoal Black is essentially an all-black theme.

In the new colour schemes, there’s an interesting play of three different shades. While matt silver and black comprise the base background colour, the contrasting yellow, orange and sparking black work to highlight the bike’s core silhouette. These contrasting shades can be seen on the headlight, front fender, engine cowl, fuel tank and rear tail section. Wheel rim strips are also in the respective contrasting shade.

Another key feature is that wheels are painted white in all three variants. In the earlier colour themes, wheels sported a blacked-out look. However, design of alloy wheels is the same. It is to note that white coloured wheels are also available with Pulsar NS 160, NS 200 and RS 200.

Apart from the new colours, Bajaj has also reduced price of Dominar 250. From Rs 1.71 lakh earlier, prices were reduced to Rs 1.54 lakh in July. A price cut of almost 17k is not only significant, but also surprising.

It’s because most other OEMs have announced multiple price hikes this year. Reduced price of Dominar 250 has not resulted in any changes or deletion of features. The bike is the same as earlier, but somehow Bajaj has been able to make it more affordable for potential customers.

Dominar 250 engine and specs

Except the new colours, there are no other changes to Dominar 250. It is powered by a 248.77cc, liquid cooled, DOHC, twin spark, FI engine that is capable of generating max power of 27 PS at 8500 rpm and peak torque of 23.5 Nm at 6500. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox and comes with assist and slipper clutch.

The bike utilizes a beam type perimeter frame integrated with USD forks at the front and multi-step adjustable monoshock with Nitrox at the rear. Braking duties are performed by 300 mm disc at front and 230 mm disc at rear. Dual-channel ABS is offered as standard.