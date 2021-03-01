2021 Bajaj Platina 110 ABS Arrives At Dealer Ahead Of Launch

Bajaj Platina 110 locks its horns against the likes of Hero Passion Pro, TVS Star City and Radeon

Bajaj is gearing up to launch the new Platina 110 H-Gear with an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS). This will make it the first manufacturer to offer ABS on an entry-level 110cc motorcycle in India. Images of the upcoming bike have surfaced online which shed some details about it.

Cosmetic Updates

The model in these pics is seen sporting a grey paint scheme with black and white body graphics. However, the most notable variation from the regular Platina 110 is a pair of spoked alloy wheels painted in white. Apart from these visual add-ons, an ABS kit and few more cosmetic updates, it is still essentially the same bike.

Feature Updates

The new alloy wheels take inspiration from the brand’s premium Pulsar RS and NS range of models. The rear shock absorbers along with ‘Platina’ and ‘ABS’ branding are painted in golden colour. Further, all four turn indicators have been reworked and now look sharper and sleeker.

Interestingly, this model gets an analogue instrument cluster against the standard model’s semi-digital console. It consists of an analogue speedometer, analogue fuel gauge, analogue odometer and all basic tell-tale lights.

Platina 110 ABS is also expected to feature updated hardware in the form of ComforTec technology with nitrox SoS suspension. It is also expected to receive broader rubber footpads and a longer seat for improved rider and pillion comfort.

Other updates include a 3D logo with new decals, tubeless tyres and a better quality saddle with well-cushioned and well-foamed seats. Other than this, there will be no other changes on Platina 110 ABS.

Engine Specs

It will still draw its energy from a BS6 compliant 115cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor that kicks out 8.44 bhp of power and 9.81 Nm of peak torque. This unit is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks upfront and twin shocks at rear. The earlier model with a semi-digital console also came with a ‘Gear-Shift-Guide’ which was essentially a gear shift indicator.

Platina 110 H-Gear made its debut in India a couple of years back and is currently retailed in two trims- drum brake and disc brake. It is currently offered at a starting price of Rs 64,301 (ex-showroom) and it is expected that after the launch of the ABS variant the base trim might be discontinued. Although Bajaj hasn’t revealed prices of the new ABS variant of Platina 110, we expect it to be priced around Rs 70k (ex-showroom).