2021 Bajaj Pulsar 150 New White Colour At Dealer Showroom – Launch Soon

Apart from revised cosmetics, the Moon White Edition of Bajaj Pulsar 150 is identical to the regular model in terms of specs and features

Bajaj Pulsar is arguably one of the most popular sporty commuter range of motorcycles in India along with its arch nemesis TVS Apache. Out of all different iterations Pulsar 150, is the most sold model wearing the ‘Pulsar’ branding. The Chakan-based two wheeler manufacturer is all set to introduce a new colour scheme in India soon.

A video uploaded by Jet wheels on YouTube takes a walk around this upcoming new variant of Pulsar 150 which sports this bright new colour scheme. This edition of the entry-level sports commuter bike is called Moon White Edition and comes with a lovely dual-tone paint scheme with shades of white and black which are complemented by red accents.

Updated Aesthetics

The red highlights on the motorcycle accentuate the motorcycle’s sporty appeal. Along with the unique paint option, this variant of Pulsar 150 will also receive attractive body graphics. Apart from this, the front mudguard receives carbon fibre stickering with a gloss black treatment given to it.

It stands on blacked-out alloy wheels which also get red stripes on its rims. Mechanical components such as the engine-gearbox assembly, central body panel, exhaust pipe and engine guard are painted in black.

More carbon fibre treatments are seen on the rear fender and toolbox cover. In addition, design of the ‘150’ branding has also been altered slightly. While the entire body receives matte finish components such as its clip-on handlebar, exhaust cover and pillion grab rail are finished in gloss black. It receives the same part-digital and part-analogue instrument cluster.

Specifications

In terms of specifications, this upcoming Moon White Edition will be identical to the regular Pulsar 150. It features the same 149.5cc air-cooled single-cylinder fuel-injected motor which produces 13.8 bhp and 13.4 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

The new variant also uses the same hardware setup which consists of telescopic forks at front and dual springs with adjustable preload at rear. The braking setup comprises a standard disc brake at front with the option of either a drum brake or disc brake at rear. Safety net is provided by a single-channel ABS as standard.

Apart from the new colour option, Bajaj offers six colour schemes on Pulsar 150 range. In addition, the company offers three neon colour options- neon red, neon yellow and neon silver for the updated Neon series. This new Moon White Edition is expected to be priced at a premium of Rs 2000-3000 the existing Pulsar 150 range. Pulsar 150 competes against the likes of TVS Apache RTR 160, Yamaha FZ-S Fi and Honda Unicorn.