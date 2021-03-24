2021 Bajaj Pulsar 220F New Colours – Moon White, Matte Black

With its updated graphics, 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 220F gets sportier and more aggressive

Bajaj is in the process of updating its bestselling Pulsar range in line with evolving customer needs and market dynamics. The basic idea is to introduce cosmetic enhancements, which will make Pulsar range more attractive to customers. The latest to get these updates is Pulsar 220F, one of the bestsellers in its class.

As may be recalled, Bajaj had earlier introduced updates in Pulsar 150 and Pulsar 180. These updated motorcycles have started reaching dealerships and official launch is expected soon. It is likely that prices may be increased slightly for 2021 Pulsar models. Prices will be announced by the company at the time of launch.

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 220F Matte Black

If we talk about existing 220F, it is offered in colour options of Black Blue and Black Red. For 2021 Pulsar 220F, Bajaj has introduced new colour options. One of these is Matte Black, which is a combo of black and red.

While the new colour shades look similar to existing ones, the overall look and feel of the motorcycle has undergone a significant change. That’s because the graphics have been completely revamped and their placement has also been updated.

In 2021 Pulsar 220F, the graphics cover a significant portion of the fuel tank. In addition, the contrasting shades of red have been introduced on the headlight cowl as well. The updated graphics can also be seen on engine cowl, front fender, and rear tail section. Colour coded alloy wheel decals are quite the same as earlier.

2021 Pulsar 220F also gets faux carbon fibre cues on the front fender, side panels, engine cowl and rear tail section. Overall, the updated motorcycle has a blacked-out profile. This is evident in the blacked-out engine, handlebar, alloy wheels, exhaust and heat shield, and suspension.

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 220F Moon White

This colour combo gets relatively more chaotic, as there are three contrasting shades vying for attention. Against a white background that’s visible on the fuel tank, fairing and tail section, the motorcycle utilizes red and black graphics. The design and placement of the graphics is the same as that of Matte Black version. The underside is completely blacked out as well.

2021 Bajaj Pulsar 220F will continue to use the same engine as earlier. The 220cc, oil cooled Twin Spark, DTS-i FI engine is capable of generating 20.4 PS of max power and 18.55 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Most other mechanicals such as suspension, brakes, and electricals will be the same as earlier.