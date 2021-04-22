2021 Bajaj Pulsar NS125 – First Ride And Top Speed Test

Pulsar NS125 will primarily target first-time performance riding enthusiasts

Launched recently, Bajaj Pulsar NS125 is available at a starting price of Rs 93,690 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Pulsar NS range includes NS160 and NS200, which are known for their sporty profile and race-ready performance. Addition of NS125 will benefit customers who may be looking for the NS experience at an affordable price point.

Pulsar NS125 ride review and top speed

To let users understand its on-road performance, YouTuber Biker Prakash Choudhary has shared the bike’s test ride experience. Below is the video that details all the features of NS125 and how it works in real world conditions.

As is evident in the video, NS125 has fast acceleration. According to the rider, the top speed of the bike could be 110+ kmph. However, during testing he managed to do 107 kmph.

One of the key things noted during the test ride is that the bike does not have any unwanted vibration or sound. Some vibration is natural, but it is not something that may adversely impact the ride experience. Changing gears is pretty smooth and braking performance is also good. Take a look at the detailed review video below.

The rider feels that Pulsar NS125 would be great for city traffic. It has agility, fast acceleration and low turning radius, all of which will be useful in traffic conditions. The bike has comfortable riding stance, making it suitable for everyday commutes. With its sporty profile and under 1 lakh pricing, NS125 will be appropriate for youngsters.

Improvement suggestions for NS125

The rider mentions that Bajaj has included a side-stand indicator with NS125. However, side stand engine cut-off feature is not available. Another thing that seems to be missing is gear position indicator.

Pulsar NS125 design and specs

The bike borrows multiple design features from its bigger siblings, NS160 and NS200. Some key features include aggressive headlamp cluster, twin pilot lamps, split grab rail, underbelly exhaust and infinity twin-strip LED tail lamps. The instrument console is the same as that of NS160. Four colour options are on offer – Burnt Red, Fiery Orange, Beach Blue and Pewter Grey.

Powering NS125 is the same 124.4cc DTS-i engine that is currently in use with Pulsar 125. It is capable of generating 11.8 ps of max power at 8500 rpm and 10.8 Nm of max torque at 6500 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Bajaj Pulsar NS125 has been equipped with segment-first features such as rigid perimeter frame, which ensures high stiffness. The bike has low flex that allows agile handling. Improved stability across varying ride conditions has been achieved with the use of Nitrox monoshock rear suspension. Braking system has CBS, which ensures better safety for riders.