2021 Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 New TVC Released – Racing Thrill Unleashed

Bajaj Pulsar RS200 competes against other faired sportsbikes such as KTM RC 200, Yamaha R15 V3 and Suzuki Gixxer SF 250

RS200 already received a mild facelift last year when it got upgraded to BS6 emission norms. It is offered in a solitary trim level at a price pegged at Rs 1.52 lakh (ex-showroom). There has been no change in its design ever since it first went on sale in the country.

The bike continues to sport a fully-faired styling, the only one apart from the flagship Pulsar 220F in Bajaj Auto’s entire lineup. Other design highlights in Pulsar RS200 include a dual-projector headlamp setup, twin running LED DRLs and an odd-looking LED tail lamp.

New TVC

Bajaj has recently released a new TV commercial on its YouTube channel. The latest TVC shows two mules of the faired sporty commuter bike in the shadows. Tag line of the commercial is – Racing Thrill Unleashed.

Currently, the flagship Pulsar is available with three paint options namely Burnt Red, Metallic Pearl White and Pewter Grey. Other than getting new colour schemes and BS6 upgrade, no new updates either cosmetic or mechanically have been made in Pulsar RS200 since launch.

Features & Powertrain

Coming to features, the sporty commuter motorcycle is offered with gizmos such as a semi-digital instrument cluster, LED turn indicators, a service-due indicator and nothing much. For added visibility at dark, Bajaj offers backlit switches in RS200.

It has been built on a perimeter frame which is suspended on a chunky telescopic fork at front and a gas-charged mono-shock. Anchoring duties are handled by a single 300mm disc at front and a 230mm disc at rear while a safety net is provided by a dual-channel ABS as standard.

Pulsar RS200 derives its power from a 199.5cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled motor which pushes out 24.2 bhp at 9750 rpm and a peak torque of 18.7 Nm at 8000rpm. This unit is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The bike is rated to return a claimed fuel efficiency of 35 kmpl while it can clock a top speed of 141 kmph.

Upcoming Pulsar Models

The Chakan-based bikemaker is looking to expand its Pulsar range of motorcycles by introducing new models with different configurations. This includes a new bike in the quarter-litre segment.

Specimens of the bike were recently spotted testing on roads although ambiguity remains regarding the expected powertrain on offer. Some experts believe that Bajaj might offer a new 250cc air-cooled motor while logic dictates that the company could utilise the 249cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine which powers Dominar 250 and KTM 250 series.