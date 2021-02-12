2021 Bajaj Pulsar TVC Highlights Global Presence Of The Made In India Motorcycle

Bajaj is planning to expand the Pulsar lineup by introducing Pulsar 180 Naked and Pulsar RS400 later this year

Bajaj Auto is a household name in the Indian automotive market and has established its footprints in several international markets as well. This fact has been highlighted in the automaker’s latest TV commercial which shows its presence in foreign markets such as Brazil, Egypt, Philippines and Turkey.

Bajaj Pulsar ads have always been the talk of the MoTown. Some of the early Pulsar commercials from over a decade ago, are still cherished by fans. Now, Bajaj has released the first Pulsar TVC for 2021.

New 2021 Bajaj Pulsar TVC shows bikers performing breathtaking stunts on various models of the Pulsar range of motorcycles. These stunts have been shot across different exotic locations around the world. For reference, the stunts shown in the upcoming video have been carried out by trained professionals under observation.

New Pulsar TVC

From conducting stoppies to rolling stoppies along with burnouts, the advertisement shows bikers in prominent tourist locations such as Christ- The Redeemer in Rio De Janeiro and Pyramids in Giza. A snapshot with Buland Darwaza in Delhi in the background is also seen in the advertisement. Models such as Pulsar 150, 180F, NS200, RS200 and NS160 could be seen carrying out the antics in the TV commercial. Take a look at the 2021 Bajaj Pulsar TVC below.

Bajaj has grown by leaps and bounds over the last few years both in domestic and overseas markets. The popularity of the Pulsar range of sporty commuter motorcycles has had a lot to do with it. A combination of practicality and performance at an affordable price has been the contributor to Pulsar’s success both in India and abroad. Collaboration with international brands such as KTM, Husqvarna and now Triumph has further earned Bajaj a valuable name in foreign markets.

The indigenous bikemaker currently retails seven models of Pulsar range which includes Pulsar 125 Neon, Pulsar 150, Pulsar NS160, Pulsar 180F, Pulsar NS200, Pulsar RS200 and Pulsar 220F. The company is also looking to expand the lineup by introducing two new bikes this year including Pulsar 180 naked and Pulsar RS400.

More Pulsar’s Incoming?

Pulsar 180 will be the same motorcycle underneath as its semi-faired sibling 180F. It will be equipped with the same mechanicals but will wear a slightly different attire which would be similar to Pulsar 150. Interestingly, the naked roadster iteration of Pulsar 180 was on sale earlier and was discontinued in 2019 to be replaced by Pulsar 180F. It will be powered by a BS6 compliant 178.6cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that generates 16.6 bhp and 14.52 Nm of peak torque. This unit is linked to a 5-speed gearbox.

Other than this, Bajaj is also looking to launch its top of the line Pulsar RS400 later in the second half of this year. This upcoming flagship faired sports bike from the Chakan-based manufacturer will be powered by the same liquid-cooled, triple spark 373.2cc engine which performs duties on KTM 390 series and Bajaj Dominar 400. This unit is likely to churn out 41 bhp and 34.5 Nm of peak torque while being mated to a six-speed gearbox.