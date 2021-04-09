2021 Benelli 302R Debuts Ahead Of Launch – KTM RC 390 Rival

In India, new Benelli 302R will be pitted against Kawasaki Ninja 300, TVS Apache RR 310 and the upcoming KTM RC 390

Benelli has had a busy start to 2021 with as many as three new models launched namely TRK 502, Leoncino 500 and TRK 502X. For the better part of 2020, Benelli had just one offering under its lineup in the form of Imperiale 400. However, the Chinese-owned Italian bikemaker has promised to be back with a bang with a host of new offerings for this year.

The next big launch for Benelli is most likely to be the updated 2021 302R that has been officially unveiled. The latest iteration of the fully-faired motorcycle comes with a revised styling, new features and an updated engine to satisfy the latest emission norms. Images of the entry-level faired superbike were leaked earlier last month revealing certain details of the upcoming motorcycle.

Revised Styling

2021 302R comes with a redesigned front face which is sharper and more aggressive than its predecessor. The overall silhouette gets tweaked thanks to a slimmer and sleeker fairing and a reshaped fuel tank that certainly looks more attractive than the previous iteration with a stocky, overweight and broad front end. The front fascia features a vertically stacked LED projector headlamp that is flanked by fairing-mounted turn indicators that also double up as LED DRLs.

Changes have been made to the tail section as well with an LED taillight and new air vents under the pillion seat. Overall, body panels have improved and become smoother accentuating the bike’s aerodynamic properties.

The body also features new attractive body graphics which enhance the bike’s sporty appeal. Major ramification has been carried out on its frame which now weighs 22 kilos lighter at 182kg. This would mean a much better power to weight ratio which is expected to translate into better on-road performance.

Engine, Hardware Specs

Speaking of performance, it is powered by an updated 300cc, parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine that complies with the latest Euro-5 emission norms. This motor now kicks out 34.5 bhp at 11,000 rpm and 27 Nm of peak torque at 9,000 rpm which is marginally lower than the BS4 model. It will be coupled with a six-speed gearbox. Hardware configurations are kept intact with 41mm upside-down forks at front with preload adjustability and a mono-shock unit at rear.

Features on offer

Braking duties will be carried out by dual discs with 4-piston calipers at front and a single disc at rear. Safety net will be provided by dual-channel ABS as standard. Among other features on offer, the new 302R will come with a revised cockpit featuring a new TFT instrument display replacing the analogue-digital instrument console.

The digital display shows readings from the speedometer, odometer, fuel level, temperature gauge and gear position indicator. It also receives new backlit switch gears that look more attractive and premium.

The updated 302R is set to go on sale in China at a price of CNY 29,800 (approximately INR 3.38 lakh). In India, it is likely to be priced around Rs 3.50-3.60 lakh (ex-showroom). Upon its launch, it will rival the likes of TVS Apache RR 310, Kawasaki Ninja 300 and the upcoming KTM RC 390.