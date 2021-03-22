2021 Benelli TNT 600 Leaks Ahead Of India Launch This Year

After a brief lull, Benelli is working aggressively to expand its India portfolio

In the BS6 era, Benelli has been slow to update its motorcycles to comply with new emission norms. For several months, it only had Imperiale 400 in the Indian market. However, things have started moving a lot faster in 2021, as the Chinese-owned Italian motorcycle manufacturer has already launched three new motorcycles – Benelli TRK 502, 502X ADV and Leoncino 500.

Benelli has plans to launch five more motorcycles this year in India, one of which will be TNT 600. The other four are TRK 502X, Leoncino 250, 302S, and 302R. One of the most awaited is TNT 600, which has now been revealed online via type-approval documents. This is likely to be the variant that will be launched in India later this year.

New Benelli TNT 600 design and updates

New Benelli TNT 600 packs in a range of visual updates. For example, the motorcycle gets refreshed side panels that flank the radiator. Another key change is the new seat unit that gets intake-style scoops on the sides. Headlight and colour TFT dashboard look similar to the updated units that were introduced in 2020 in markets where the motorcycle is still available for sale.

Talking about functional improvements, new TNT 600 has been equipped with a new swingarm. This looks similar to the one that was used last year for Benelli’s parent company QJMotor’s SRK600 motorcycle.

New TNT 600 appears to have Marzocchi forks and Brembo brake callipers. This configuration is similar to that of top-spec QJMotor SRK600. The motorcycle is expected to be equipped with Bosch dual-channel switchable ABS that was also available with the earlier variant.

New Benelli TNT 600 engine

With the engine updated to comply with BS6 emission norms, power output is expected to reduce to 80 hp. In its earlier, BS4 format, the 600cc in-line four motor was capable of generating 86.24 PS of max power and 54.6 Nm of peak torque. This was mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

New Benelli TNT 600 is expected to be priced higher as compared to BS4 variant. The BS4 standard variant was priced at around Rs 5.60 lakh whereas the ABS variant retailed at a starting price of Rs 6.17 lakh.

As may be recalled, TNT 600 was taken out from European markets as well when Euro-5 emission norms came into effect. Now that the motorcycle has received type-approval in China, it is expected to comply with Euro 5 / BS6 emission norms. China has its own emission norms, which are similar to that of Euro 5 and BS6.