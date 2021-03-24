2021 BMW 220i Sport Launched In India At INR 37.90 Lakh

BMW is also expected to launch 220i M Sport variant at a later stage featuring sporty aesthetics, ergonomics and dynamics

BMW has announced the launch of its entry-level variant 2 Series Gran Coupe in India. The new 220i Sport trim will be offered at an introductory price of Rs 37.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2 Series Gran Coupe made its India debut late last year with a diesel variant.

Like its oil burner sibling, the petrol-powered 220i Sport is also locally assembled in India at the carmaker’s facility in Chennai. The German luxury marque also introduced a limited-run Black Shadow Edition of the 2 Series Gran Coupe based on 220d M Sport. The model got sold out within a day via BMW Online Shop.

Typical BMW Exterior Styling

Design-wise, 220i Sport is very similar to 220d Sport Line with a Couple-like stance and elegant aesthetics. The exterior styling boasts of an athletic design with sculpted surfaces and precise lines.

Some of the highlights of its exterior styling include a stretched silhouette, prominent shoulder with side taper at the C-pillar and frameless doors. The centre of attraction at the front end is BMW’s signature kidney grille flanked by angled LED headlights which form the BMW four-eyed face.

17-inch double-spoke style dual-tone alloy wheels take center stage on the side profile. The LED taillights extend to the centre of the rear and form a familiar BMW ‘L’ shape with a single slim light element. 220i Sport is offered in five colour options namely Alpine White, Black Sapphire, Melbourne Red, Storm Bay and Seaside Blue.

Features Galore

Despite flaunting a sporty exterior, the interior of 220i is spacious and made of premium quality materials flaunts a driver-focused cockpit. The cabin features an interior trim finished in ‘Illuminated Boston’. It boasts tonnes of creature comforts including a leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, BMW Live Cockpit Plus, ambient lights, Sport seats for the driver and front passenger, electrically adjustable front seats with memory function and more.

The centre console on the dashboard flaunts an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment unit compatible with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and also houses 3-D Navigation. Other tech gizmos on offer include a 5.1-inch digital instrument cluster, connected car tech, parking assist with rearview camera, a panoramic sunroof and much more. Some of the key features in the safety kit include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, ABS with brake assist, traction control, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), etc.

Foot-Tapping Performance

Speaking of its performance, 220i Sport is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder TwinPower Turbo that spits out 190 bhp and a peak torque of 280 Nm at 1350-4600 rpm. It is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in just 7.1 kmph. This unit is mated to a seven-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission while keen drivers can further take control with the use of paddle shifters. It is offered with three drive modes- ECO PRO, Comfort and Sport to suit varying satisfy conditions.