2021 BMW 6 Series India Launch Price Rs 67.9 L Onwards

New BMW 6 Series comes in with a refreshed design, added on board equipment, updated technology and a new engine lineup

BMW India has been been launching back to back new cars, to boost market share in the luxury segment. Following launch of the 2-Series and M340i xDrive, the luxury carmaker has just introduced 6 Series in India.

Starting off at a base price of Rs.67.90 lakhs for the 630i M Sport variant, the BMW 620d Luxury Line is priced at Rs.68.90 lakhs while the top of the line 630d M Sport carries a price tag of Rs.77.90 lakhs. All prices are ex-showroom. The new 6 Series is now locally assembled. The company is also offering special complimentary accessories worth Rs.1.5 lakhs to those buyers placing their bookings prior to 30th April 2021.

Refreshed Design, More Equipment

The new BMW6 Series comes in with a refreshed design though it retains the similar silhouette as seen on its earlier counterpart. It is built on a lightweight construction with high tensile steel, aluminum and magnesium – leading to better driving dynamics and reduced weight.

Exterior features see adaptive LED headlamps with LED low beam/high beam headlights, LED DRLs, LED turn indicators and cornering lights. It also receives an automatic tailgate, BMW Display Key with keyless open and lock of vehicle, exterior electrically folding mirrors, integrated turn indicators and automatic parking function.

It also sports frameless doors, heat protection glazing and rain sensor and automatic driving lights. Exterior colour options include – Phytonic Blue metallic, Piemont Red metallic and Bernina Grey Amber while BMW individual finish in Tanzanite Blue metallic is offered for the first time.

The bespoke interiors sport exclusive Nappa leather upholstery, ambient lighting with mood lights in 6 selectable designs, automatic air conditioning with 4 zone control, individual headliners in Anthracite and headrests with comfort cushions in Alcantara and central arm rests with twin cup holders.

It also gets floor mats in Velour, an instrument panel finished in Sensatec leather and an M multifunction steering wheel in leather with paddle shifters. Infotainment is via a 12.3 inch fully digital instrument display with BMW Live Cockpit Plus/Professional, BMW Virtual Assistance and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

For audio entertainment, there is a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system with 600W digital amplifier with nine channels and individually adjustable equalizing. Seating is in a 40:20:40 split, the driver and front passenger get electric adjustable seating with adjustment for seat height and back and head rests along with memory and lumbar function for the driver and front passenger.

Engine Specs

The new BMW 6 Series receives its power via a 2.0 liter turbo petrol engine for the 630i. This engine offers 255 hp power and 400 Nm torque. The 630d is powered by a 3.0 liter, 6 cylinder diesel engine making 261 hp power and 620 Nm torque while the 620d gets a 2.0 liter turbo diesel engine offering 188 hp power and 400 Nm torque. The engines get mated to an 8 speed Steptronic automatic transmission.

Online booking done before the end of April will allow buyers to get complimentary Original BMW Accessories and Lifestyle Collection products worth Rs.1.5 lakhs. These include products such as Mont-Blanc for BMW, BMW Display key, Headphones for Rear Seat Entertainment etc.