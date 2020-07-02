2021 BMW G 310 GS spied in India as launch nears – KTM 390 ADV rival

The 2021 BMW G 310 GS and G 310 R are expected to enter production in India later this year

The updated versions of BMW Motorrad’s most affordable twins have been spotted testing in India by Abhinav Bhatt. The duo are manufactured by TVS at its Hosur plant, for not just the domestic market but also for international markets.

The 2021 BMW G 310 R naked street fighter and G 310 GS adventure tourer first surfaced in Europe earlier this year. Their presence in India suggests that BMW is not far from putting them into production. Like in most cases, the lockdown could cause a delay of few weeks.

For the new model year, both motorcycles incorporate some immediately noticeable changes. The updated G 310 R features new LED headlamp in addition to revised fuel tank extensions and radiator shrouds. Rest of the motorcycle has been carried forward more or less untouched. Overall, the 2021 BMW G 310 R looks sharper than before and closes the gap with its primary rival, the KTM 390 Duke which is also being manufactured in India. Below is the spy video, credit to Youtube channel Abhinav Bhatt.

The 2021 BMW G 310 GS adventure tourer also adopts the new LED headlamp which appears to be identical to the one on its naked sibling. BMW designers have tweaked the tourer’s semi-fairing to arrive at a sleeker yet sportier stance than before. While the G310R features road tyres, the adventure tourer comes shod with dual-purpose rubbers. Needless to stay, the new G 310 GS will be pitted against the recently launched KTM 390 Adventure.

We expect the twins’ 313 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled engine to benefit from emission reduction measures. For the European market, the motorcycles would be tweaked to meet the Euro 5 standards while in the local market, they will be BS6 compliant.

An increase in outputs would be a welcome addition, given that the rivals are significantly more powerful. In its current state of tune, the motor develops 33.6 hp and 28 Nm of torque which are not bad but pretty modest when you factor in the pricing in India.

The BMW G 310 GS and G 310 R are priced at INR 3.49 lakh and 2.99 lakh respectively. Given that the prices are already too steep, we hope BMW Motorrad will absorb the additional cost of the new versions rather than passing it on to the customers. While the duo are aimed at increasing sales volume in global markets, they are positioned as premium products in India. Earlier this year, the German sportsbike manufacturer announced that the G 310 twins contribute to around 80% of its sales in India.