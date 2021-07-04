2021 BMW G310R, G310GS Gets New Black Colour Option

Engine, features and other specs are the same as earlier for both motorcycles

As part of its strategy to refresh its portfolio, BMW Motorrad USA has introduced new colour options for several of its motorcycles. The latest colour updates have been announced for G310R and G310GS, which are the smallest capacity bikes in the company’s portfolio. It is possible that the new colour options could be introduced in the Indian market as well.

BMW G310R colour updates

Colour options for existing G310R include Polar White, Style Sport and Cosmic Black. Polar White has been discontinued and in its place, a new Style Passion Vibrant Kyanite Blue Metallic shade has been added. This new colour theme utilizes a total of four distinctive colours, red, blue, white and black. There’s a fifth colour element as well in the form of gold anodized inverted front forks.

Vibrant Kyanite Blue Metallic shade looks absolutely stunning to say the least. This will surely appeal to folks who like to flaunt their rides. However, for people with sober tastes, this colour scheme may be a bit too glaring.

This colour theme utilizes red paint on the frame and alloy wheels. White, red and blue shades can be seen on the fuel tank, side panels, front fender, headlight cowl and seat cowl. The rest of the bike carries the black shade including the engine.

Talking about Cosmic Black, the colour now comes in a darker shade. It gets a simple name change as ‘Cosmic Black 2’. It is essentially an all-black colour theme. The only contrasting elements are the white coloured rear suspension spring, metallic exhaust heat shield, and golden inverted forks.

The third colour option Style Sport Limestone Metallic has been retained. This theme utilizes a combo of three prominent colours – red, black and white.

BMW G310GS colour updates

Here too, the earlier Cosmic Black shade has been replaced by Style Triple Black Cosmic Black 2 paintwork. The other two shades, Rallye Style Kyanite Blue paintwork and Polar White, have been retained as is.

In other updates, the 40th Years of GS Edition has been discontinued. This is a special edition that is offered with several BMW motorcycles including G310GS. This edition utilizes a black-yellow look, nicknamed ‘Bumblebee’.

BMW G310R and G310GS get their power from a 313cc single cylinder, water cooled motor. It is capable of generating 34 hp of max power at 9,250 rpm and 28 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. It is mated to a constant mesh 6-speed gearbox.