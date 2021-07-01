2021 BMW M5 Competition Launched In India At Rs 1.62 Crore

Owners of the new M5 Competition will be entitled to an exclusive BMW Excellence Club membership

Just a few days after BMW launched the standard 5 Series in a facelifted avatar, the company has launched its more premium and much more powerful sibling- M5 Competition in India. The updated luxury sports sedan is now available at a whopping price of Rs 1.62 crore (ex-showroom).

The Bavarian carmaker will bring the updated M5 Competition to India as a full import under the CBU route. Interested buyers can book the D-segment luxury sedan through the carmaker’s official India website alone. Besides performance-oriented mechanical tweaks, the new M5 gets plenty of aesthetic and feature upgrades over the standard model.

Exterior Highlights

Starting with its exterior, the front and rear apron get tons of M-specific highlights such as gloss black kidney grille, ORVM mirror caps, side gills, a boot-mounted lip spoiler and diffuser with gloss black inserts. Further, a set of quad exhaust tailpipes finished in black chrome accentuates its true sportscar appeal. Additionally, the performance sedan rides on larger 20-inch M light-alloy wheels.

If that’s not all, a further distinction is added with an M5 Competition badging at the kidney grille and boot lid in gloss black. Like the new 5 Series facelift, M5 Competition features new laser headlights with integrated twin L-shaped LED DRLs. At rear, the split 3D LED headlights with a blacked-out effect grab most of your attention. Roof of M5 is made from carbon-fibre reinforced plastic which results in considerable weight loss making it lighter.

Sporty Interiors & Features

M-specific characteristics have been carried forward to its interior as well with contrast red highlights sprayed all over the cabin lending the sporty quotient. M Performance treatment has been applied to the multifunction seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel, pedals, footrest and seat belts. Leather upholstery is available in three options- Silverstone, Aragon Brown, and Black. Further, M Sport badging is imprinted on floor mats.

As far as features go, the new M5 flaunts a driver-focussed cockpit comprising a 12.3-inch centre-placed touchscreen infotainment display along with an equally large digital instrument console. BMW Live Cockpit houses BMW Operating System 7.0 including 3D Navigation, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and connected car tech. An M Mode button in the centre console switches between Road, Sport and Track modes making full use of the car’s real capabilities.

Performance

Speaking of the capabilities, despite all aesthetic highlights and tech wizardry on offer, M5 Competition remains a true sports car at its heart which is propelled by a massive 4.4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 petrol motor. This engine is capable of pumping out a daunting 625 bhp and 750 Nm of peak torque. This unit is paired to an M-specific 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission that shifts much quicker than the standard Steptronic unit.

Highlighting its performance, M5 could breach the 100kmph mark from a standstill in just 3.3 seconds. Performance is further aided by M-specific damping and an AWD setup with Active M Differential for better control on the road. The chassis has been tweaked for a more planted drive.