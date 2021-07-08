2021 BMW R 1250 GS, Adventure India Launch Price Rs 20.45 L Onwards

BMW India is also offering a limited edition special “40 Years GS” edition to celebrate anniversary of the GS family

BMW Motorrad India has launched R 1250 GS and R 1250 GS Adventure motorcycles. They come in priced at Rs.20.45 lakh and Rs 22.40 respectively, ex-sh. Both are available for booking at company dealerships. They are on offer as Completely Built-up Units (CBU). The new BMW’s are available in a Basic Colour Scheme, Style Triple Black Variant and Style Rallye Variant. There is also a special limited edition “40 Years GS” model.

Design and Features

Where its overall design is concerned, BMW R 1250 GS and BMW R 1250 GS Adventure offer perfect ergonomics for both on and off road riding. The bikes receive full LED adaptive headlamp design with X shaped light icons. These headlamps get new functions with cruising lights and function integrated turn indicator bulbs offered as options.

It also receives Follow me Home function with high beam button allowing for easier night time riding and access to tight parking spaces. Turn indicator bulbs show off a new design creating a new appearance on the new BMW bikes.

Style Triple Black with Blackstorm Mettalic / Black / Agate Grey shows off a more adventurous stance along with black finished drivetrain with a metallic matt agate grey main frame and black rear frame. It also gets black anodized tubular handlebars, a front panel carrier, luggage carrier and slider tube in an all black color scheme. The Style Ralley is sportier with a light white solid paint / racing blue metallic / racing red paint scheme.

Rain and Road Modes

New R1250GS comes in with Rain and Road riding modes so as to offer ideal riding under any track conditions and weather. Riding mode button allows the rider to select between these two options. Pro riding modes include Dynamic, Dynamic Pro, Enduro and Enduro Pro and in addition there are ‘Dynamic Pro’ and ‘Enduro Pro’ riding modes to enhance riding pleasure.

On board comforts also include heated grips, power sockets for charging smartphones, a 12 volt on board socket and a USB-A socket with 5 volt power supply. The bikes are equipped with a 6.5 inch colour TFT screen.

Both motorcycles are powered by the same 1254cc, in-line Boxer engine offering 136 hp at 7,750 rpm and 143 Nm of torque at 6,250 rpm. They also get standard Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), set-off assistant Hill Start Control Pro (HSC Pro) and BMW Integral ABS Pro as standard.

BMW Motorrad is offering special solutions to buyers under BMW Financial Services India. Loans can be pre-approved prior to delivery and all bikes are offered with 3 years/unlimited km warranty. There is also an option to extend warranty for 4th and 5th year along with Road Side Assistance and 24×7, 365 day package.