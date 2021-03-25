2021 Chery Tiggo 8 MPV Debuts In Brazil – New Features, More Premium

Updated Tiggo 8 gets new features, although engine and other hardware remain same

One of the popular options in Brazilian market, Caoa Chery Tiggo 8 has been launched in its 2021 avatar. The updated model is available at a starting price of R$ 173,950 (~ INR 23 lakh). In comparison, the 2020 model is priced at R$ 169,990 (~ INR 22.43 lakh). It is to note that the 2020 model will continue to be sold alongside the new variant till stocks last.

2021 Caoa Chery Tiggo 8 key updates

2021 Tiggo 8 has been equipped with new features such as electric adjustment for passenger seat. In the earlier model, this feature was available only for driver seat. The updated SUV also gets electrochromic anti-glare internal rear view mirror and wireless phone charging.

These new features will further boost the SUVs competitiveness in the Brazilian market. 2021 Tiggo 8 will continue to rival the likes of Jeep Compass Limited 2.0 Flex (R$ 153,990), Chevrolet Equinox 2.0 Premier (R$ 172,190) and Ford Territory SEL (R$ 165,900).

Design and interiors

As far as exterior design is concerned, it’s largely the same as earlier. Some of the key highlights include chrome studded front grille, sleek LED headlamps with DRLs, C-shaped fog lamp casing, and faux metallic style skid plate.

The side profile looks lean, which works as a perfect background for the sporty alloy wheels. At the rear, Tiggo 8 has uniquely designed tail lamps, faux skid plate and dual exhaust design in chrome finish. Colour options include metallic black, metallic gray, metallic silver and pearly white.

Since its launch in Brazil, Tiggo 8 has strived to offer the best value possible to customers. Even the current model comes with a long list of features. On the inside, Tiggo 8 offers 12.3 inch full colour LCD / TFT digital instrument display, multifunctional steering wheel with autopilot, steering mounted multimedia controls, start / stop button, ambient lighting, and sunroof.

It has dual-zone air conditioning, operable via an 8-inch touch sensitive LCD screen. Touchscreen infotainment system is a 10.25-inch unit that also works as the display for rear view camera. Chery Tiggo 8 is known for offering a large boot space of 193 litres. This can be increased further by lowering the third and second row seats.

Engine Specs

Engine is the same as earlier, a 1.6 16V direct fuel injection gasoline unit with turbo, intercooler. It is capable of generating 187 hp of max power and 275 Nm of peak torque. It comes mated to an automated 7-speed gearbox with double clutch. Tiggo 8 can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 9.9 seconds. It offers fuel efficiency of 9.8 km per litre in city conditions and 12 kmpl on highways.