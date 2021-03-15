2021 Force Gurkha Launch By May – Reveals Authorized Dealer

The Force Gurkha is likely to be powered by a 2.6 liter diesel engine at the time of launch while a 2.2 liter engine could be offered later

Force Motors had unveiled the new gen Gurkha SUV at the 2020 Auto Expo in Feb last year. It was due for launch last year, but the pandemic has delayed plans. First, the launch was delayed to end of 2020. Later, it was reported that launch was delayed again to early 2021. And now, as per authorized dealer in Coimbatore, launch of the new Force Gurkha SUV will take place by May 2021.

Retains styling

The upcoming Mahindra Thar challenger will continued to sport its original Mercedes G-Class-inspired styling. However, it gains in exterior updates with rounded headlamps with LED DRLs, a high-mounted LED stop lamp, new fog lamps and a single-slat front grille with a centrally positioned company logo.

It also receives a large rear fixed window in a single piece and front and rear while the model on test sported a new shade of green with contrasting gloss black roof. The Force Gurkha sits on new 16-inch alloy wheels with 245/70 tyre profiles. It also receives snorkel intake as a part of its accessory list, roof carrier and tailgate mounted spare wheel.

Interiors also get some changes as compared to the model on display at the Auto Expo. The SUV showcased at the Auto Expo had sported a dual tone colour scheme of black and brown while the test model shows off a single tone all black interior.

New Gurkha SUV gets two rows of front facing seats and 2 side-facing jump seats in the third row. A touchscreen infotainment system and basic features of front power windows, remote locking and manual air conditioning will also be included.

Safety has been enhanced as compared to its previous gen model. The off-roader now complies with new safety standards made mandatory from October 2019. It receives an updated chassis and body shell leading to better occupant protection. Safety features also include dual airbags, rear parking sensors and ABS and EBD. Launch in the next couple of weeks could reveal more details.

Force Gurkha Engine Lineup

The new Force Gurkha engine details have not been officially revealed yet. It is expected to come in powered by a BS6 compliant 2.6 liter diesel engine making 89 hp power and 260 Nm torque mated to a 5 speed manual transmission as standard. It will also receive 4×4 capabilities and manual differential lockss. A more powerful 2.2 liter diesel engine, making 140 hp power and 321 Nm torque could be introduced later.

The 2021 Force Gurkha will rival the new Mahindra Thar and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Jimny. Pricing is expected from a starting point of around Rs.10 lakhs in a bid to undercut the Mahindra Thar by a significant margin.