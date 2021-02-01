2021 Force Trax Toofan Spied Testing With Split Rear Windows

Save for a updated day light opening, the Force Trax Toofan prototype does not feature any noticeable change

The Force Trax Toofan, the longest variant of the Trax people carrier which is quite popular in rural markets, is set to receive a minor update. An undisguised prototype was seen testing on a highway recently, giving us an idea on what to expect from the next iteration.

After pandemic induced delay, Force Motors introduced the BS6 version of the Trax Toofan in September last year at a rather steep starting price of INR 10.9 lakh (ex-showroom). So, to see an updated version on test so soon is actually a bit strange but the changes are only minor.

For starters, the only visible change is the updated day light opening. The long single-piece sliding glass window aft the C-Pillar has been split into two, perhaps to give the rear row occupants more flexibility. The addition of another pillar between the glass panels could bear some structural significance.

The Toofan is already the longest member of the Trax UV family and the prototype doesn’t appear to be any longer than the existing version. It appears that Force Motors is in the process of incorporating customer feedback driven changes.

We may see a few minor tweaks to the vehicle’s utilitarian interior as well. However, the seating layout is likely to remain the same. The Toofan has a seating capacity of 12 occupants including the driver.

BS6 updates

The BS6 Force Trax Toofan is underpinned by the C-in-C section ladder frame chassis. Power comes from a new 2.6-liter four-cylinder diesel engine which puts out 90 hp and 250 Nm of torque. The motor drives the rear wheels via a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The Toofan features torsion beam front and leaf spring rear suspension. Braking system comprises front discs and rear drum units. Keeping up with the current safety regulations, the updated Trax family is equipped with standard ABS with EBD.

The BS6 version also receives a new front fascia with larger headlamps, redesigned taillights and new interior design. The seats are claimed to be upgraded as well. While the dual-tone dashboard is a huge improvement over the previous iteration, it still is decidedly utilitarian. The Trax Toofan’s USP is its seating capacity and a proven ruggedness.

The base Trax Toofan without AC retails at INR 10.96 lakh while the Deluxe variant with AC would set you back by INR 12.73 lakh. The updated Force Trax Toofan with split rear windows is likely to be introduced later this year with few more minor updates. While the smaller variants of the Trax family are pitted against the popular Mahindra Bolero, the Toofan does not have a direct rival in our market.