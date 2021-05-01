2021 Ford EcoSport S Variant To Get Styling Updates – Launch Expected Soon

EcoSport enjoys a niche fan base and ranks amongst the most exported cars from India

Already popular for its sporty profile, EcoSport top-spec S variant could soon get further improvements in its overall aesthetics. While exterior updates will be the primary focus, there could be some additions on the inside as well. EcoSport competes with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger, Mahindra XUV300 and Nissan Magnite.

Ford EcoSport S variant key updates

One of the key changes is expected in the lighting setup that includes the headlamps, LED DRLs and LED tail lights. The front bumper could be redesigned as well for a snazzier look and feel. Updated EcoSport S variant is also expected to get new alloy wheels.

On the inside, the SUV could get a new touchscreen infotainment system. The current model comes with an 8-inch unit. It has embedded navigation, supports voice recognition and offers mobile connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Apart from the above, most other features will be the same as earlier. EcoSport S variant comes with glossy black front grille, HID headlamps, electric sunroof, black roof rails, blacked-out B pillar strips, and black painted roof. On the inside, S variant offers premium leatherette seats, leather steering wheel, sporty alloy pedal, and multi-colour footwell ambient lighting.

A range of connectivity features are also available via FordPass platform. It includes functions such as remote start/stop, vehicle locator, and vehicle health alerts. Safety and security features include front dual airbags, side and curtain airbags, crash unlocking system, speed-sensing auto door locks, rear parking sensors, cruise control, and tyre pressure monitoring system.

Ford EcoSport S engine options

Updated EcoSport S variant will continue using the same engine options as earlier. The 1.5 litre petrol unit is capable of generating 122 ps of max power at 6500 rpm and 149 Nm of peak torque at 4500 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. 6-speed AT option is available only with Titanium+ variant.

The 1.5 litre diesel unit makes 100 ps at 3750 rpm and 215 Nm at 1750-2500 rpm. It is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. Fuel economy for petrol MT variant is 15.9 kmpl whereas the diesel MT gives 21.7 kmpl. The Titanium+ petrol AT variant has the least mileage of 14.7 kmpl.

With the updates, there could be a slight increase in the price of Ford EcoSport S variant. As of now, petrol MT variant is available at a starting price of Rs 11.19 lakh. The diesel MT variant retails at Rs 11.69 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

