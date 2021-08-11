2021 Honda Amaze S CVT White Colour Detailed First Look

Honda Amaze facelift is opened for bookings at company dealerships for Rs 21,000 and online for Rs 5,000

Honda Cars India is gearing up for launch of 2021 Amaze Facelift. This compact sedan has been noting diminishing sales. It clocked sales of 478 units in May 2021 which was substantially lower as compared to 3,290 units sold in April 2021.

Sales increased to 1,487 unit sales in June and then on to 1,134 units in July 2021. Honda Amaze is currently being offered in a price bracket of Rs 6.34 lakh to Rs 11.12 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Amaze Facelift will receive some feature updates while it will continue to get its power from the same engine lineup. Official brochure of the 2021 Honda Amaze has leaked online. This draws our attention to some of its new exterior and interior features ahead of official launch on 18th August 2021.

Exterior Colours and Features

2021 Honda Amaze Facelift will come in with five colour options of Golden Brown Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Lunar Silver, Metallic Radiant Red and Modern Steel Metallic. 2021 Honda Amaze S CVT, which will be the mid variant and sit below the VX trim, has now been detailed on video by

The Car Show.

Exterior updates include a new front grille with additional chrome strips at the bottom, a fog lamp housing on its bumper and new chrome accents. The top of the line VX trim gets automatic LED projector headlamps, integrated LED DRLs, LED front fog lamps with C shaped LED lamps at the rear and reflectors. It also sees updated chrome finished handles while the facelift will now rides on 15 inch diamond cut, dual tone alloy wheels.

On its interior, Honda Amaze facelift will remain more or less identical to its current counterpart. It could however, see new upholstery in a black and beige colour scheme, silver accents on its dashboard and steering wheel while gear lever gets leather finish.

Dust and pollen filter and new boot lining could also be a part of the updates. It will continue to sport a 7 inch multi information display system, touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, keyless entry, adjustable driver seat, cruise control and push button start/stop feature.

Engine Specs

Engine specifications also remain unchanged and the Honda Amaze Facelift will be powered by petrol and diesel engine options. The 1.2 liter i-VTEC petrol engine currently makes 89 hp power and 110 Nm torque. The 1.5 liter i-DTEC diesel engine offers 99 hp power and 200 Nm torque when mated to a 6 speed manual gearbox going down to 79 hp power and 160 Nm torque with a CVT.

2021 Honda Amaze Facelift will continue to compete with other compact sedans such as the Maruti Dzire, Hyundai Aura, Tata Tigor and Ford Aspire. Feature updates will likely result in a minor price hike of Honda Amaze.