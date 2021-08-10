2021 Honda Amaze VX Automatic Top Variant Spied At Dealer – Walkaround

Honda Amaze goes up against the likes of Maruti Dzire, Hyundai Aura, Ford Aspire and Tata Tigor

While Honda often leads in mid-size sedan segment with City, the story is quite different for Amaze in compact sedan segment. This space is dominated by Dzire, which is usually ahead of rivals by a significant margin.

To bridge some of that gap, Honda will soon introduce Amaze in its facelift avatar. This is a mild update and changes are largely limited to visual enhancements across both exteriors and interiors.

Honda Amaze facelift new features

Starting with the front, Amaze facelift gets an updated grille. While the top portion with broad chrome strip and Honda logo looks familiar, the lower section gets horizontal slats instead of the honeycomb mesh. Other changes include advanced LED projector headlamps with integrated signature LED DRLs. These new features enhance the sedan’s overall vibes and the energy it radiates.

Headlights are now equipped with light sensor, which automatically turn on the lights when the car enters a dark environment. This feature will come handy in situations such as entering a tunnel or underpass. The front bumper sports a new look and it gets updated LED fog lamp housings with chrome accents. The lower bumper that has the central air intake gets glossy black finish.

Moving to the side profile, Amaze facelift gets chrome door handles instead of body coloured units. A new set of alloy wheels is also evident, which look more refined in comparison to existing units. At the rear, the bumper has been updated with premium chrome garnish and reflectors. The sedan also gets premium C-shaped LED rear combination lamps.

It is likely that some new colour options could also be offered with Amaze facelift. In its current form, there are a total of five colour options – Platinum White Pearl, Golden Brown Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic and Radiant Red.

On the inside, Amaze facelift gets a revised dashboard layout, satin silver accents, and roomy interiors with countered seats. In terms of functionality, the sedan has been equipped with rear multi-view camera with guidelines. Take a look at the short walkaround video of the new 2021 Honda Amaze facelift top of the line diesel automatic VX trim, credit to Auto Addicts.

Honda Amaze facelift engine

Powertrain options for Amaze facelift are the same as earlier. The 1.2 litre petrol motor is capable of generating 89 bhp of max power and 110 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to either a 6-speed manual or CVT automatic gearbox. Transmission options are the same for the 1.5 litre diesel motor. It makes 99 bhp / 200 Nm with manual gearbox and 79 bhp / 160 Nm when paired with CVT.