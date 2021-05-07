2021 Honda CB150R Streetfire Launched In Indonesia – Yamaha MT15 Rival

Honda CB150R Streetfire rivals against the likes of KTM Duke 125 and Yamaha MT15 in international markets

While Honda Two-Wheelers India does offer a wide range of products in the country, it still misses out on a few models which are loved in international markets. One of them being CB150R which now has received a makeover. The latest iteration of the street naked bike was launched in Indonesia with a few upgrades in aesthetics and features.

2021 CB150R Streetfire has been made available in two variants- Standard and Special Edition. While the base trim is retailed at IDR 2,97,00,000 (approximately INR 1.51 lakh), Honda is asking IDR 3,07,00,000 ( approximately INR 1.56 lakh) for the Special Edition variant.

Updates Design

To start off with its design, the latest iteration of CB150R looks sharper and muscular than the outgoing model thanks to restyled bodywork. It retains its aggressive appeal with a robust 12-litre fuel tank and front extensions.

It also receives a set of redesigned alloy wheels that look familiar to the ones offered in Hornet 2.0. Other styling highlights include a tapered handlebar for increased riding comfort and an underbelly pan.

New Features & Hardware

In terms of features, it gets a fully digital instrument cluster, and LED headlights and turn indicators. The most interesting addition has been the beefier golden-coloured 37mm inverted forks from Showa at front in place of conventional telescopic units while the rear gets a pro-link mono-shock mounted on the swingarm. Braking duties are still carried out by petal disc brakes on both wheels.

The new CB150R also comes with new colour options- Stinger Red Black and Macho Black for the standard trim; and Raptor Matte Black, Armoured Matte Grey and Furry Matte Red for the Special Edition. The special edition model comes with a 3D branding on its fuel tank along with a ‘Burnt Titanium’ finish on alloy wheels, handlebar and engine casing which distinguishes itself from the standard trim.

Specifications & Performance

The naked streetfighter is propelled by a 149.16cc PGM-FI liquid-cooled single-cylinder motor that is mounted on a trellis frame. This engine pumps out 16.67 bhp at 9000rpm and 13.8 Nm of peak torque at 7000rpm.

Machine Type 4 Steps, DOHC 4 Valves Engine Capacity 149,16cc Fuel Supply System PGM-FI (Programmed Fuel Injection) Diameter X Steps 57,3 x 57,843 mm Transmission Type Manual, 6 Speed Compression Comparison 11,3 : 1 Maximum Power 12.4 kW (16.9 PS) / 9.000 rpm Maximum Torque 13,8 Nm (1,41 kgf.m) / 7.000 rpm Starter Type Electric Clutch type Multiple Wet Clutch with Coil Spring Cooling System Liquid Cooled Tooth Displacement Patterns 1 – N – 2 – 3 – 4 – 5 – 6 Lubricating Oil Type Wet Frame Type Diamond (Truss) Frame Front Suspension Type Showa 37mm Inverted Telescopic Rear Suspension Type Swing Arm with single suspension (Pro-Link System) Front Tire Size 100/80-17M/C 52P, Tubeless Rear Tire Size 130/70-17M/C 62P, Tubeless Front Brake Type Wavy Disc Brake Rear Brake Type Wavy Disc Brake Length x WIDTH X HEIGHT 2.024 x 796 x 1.083 mm Seat Height 795 mm Wheelbase 1.298 mm Lowest distance to the land 164 mm Curb Weight 134 (Standard) & 135 kg (Special Edition) Fuel Tank Capacity 12 Liter Lubricating Oil Capacity 1.1 Liter (Periodic Replacement) Battery type / battery MF-Wet 12V-5Ah Ignition system Full Transisterized Spark plug type NGK MR9C-9N or DENSO U27EPR-N9

Power is sent to the wheels via a six-speed sequential gearbox which helps it attain an impressive top speed of 125 kmph. The motorcycle is relatively light at 135 kilos. While it is expected to reach other South Asia markets at some stage, it is unlikely to arrive in India anytime soon.