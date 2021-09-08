2021 Honda CBR150R Debuts With Updates – New Yamaha R15 Rival

While Honda CBR150R makes less power Yamaha R15, the former makes more torque than the latter

Honda has launched the updated CBR150R in Malaysia at a starting price of RM12,499 (approx. INR 2.21 lakh). Like the global market, the entry-level superbike from Honda competes against Yamaha YZF R15 in Malaysia. The updated CBR150R went on sale in Indonesia in January earlier this year.

The latest iteration of the fully-faired motorcycle gets a host of updates over its predecessor both in terms of styling and specifications. Starting with its design, CBR150R could be mistaken for the larger CBR250R at first glance as most of the design cues of the former are borrowed from its larger quarter-litre sibling.

Design & Features

Upfront, CBR150R gets a similar set of dual-beam LED headlights like the quarter-litre sports bike. Design elements such as a sharper front fairing, a muscular fuel tank and a neater tail section also mimic CBR250R.

Other styling highlights include a split-style seat with a raised tail section, arrow-shaped split tail-lamps, upswept exhaust canister, exposed rear subframe and a clip-on handlebar. Overall, the motorcycle looks more aggressive than its predecessor.

For the Malaysian market, the latest iterations of the sports bike will be available in two colour options namely Matte Charcoal Grey Metallic and Candy Scintillate Red. In terms of features, 2021 CBR150R is equipped with a fully digital LCD instrument console that reads out information from the gear position indicator and fuel consumption meter.

Mechanical Specs

Coming to its hardware, suspension setup of CBR150R consists of upside-down telescopic forks at front and a preload-adjustable mono-shock at rear. The gold-finished front forks from Showa also enhance the overall look of the motorcycle.

Braking duties are carried out by single rotors at front and rear assisted by a dual-channel ABS as standard. It tips the weighing scales at 139kg which is 2 kilos lighter than its nearest rival.

Powering the updated CBR150R is the same 149 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder DOHC engine which delivers a slightly less output. The Malaysia-spec CBR150R produces 16.09 bhp at 9,000 rpm and a peak torque of 13.7 Nm at 7,000 rpm which is 1 bhp and 0.7 Nm less than the Indonesia-spec model. Honda has equipped CBR150R with its PGM-Fi fuel-injection system and eSP technology.

This unit is coupled with a six-speed gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch with a chain drive which not only reduces rear-wheel locking and hopping during aggressive downshifts but also brings down lever effort by 15 percent. Launch of the new CBR150R in India looks highly doubtful at the moment.