2021 Honda CBR250RR, CBR150R HRC Tricolour Liveries Unveiled

The new HRC Tricolour livery on CBR150R and CBR250RR resembles Honda’s flagship faired sports bike CBR 1000RR-R SP Fireblade

The soft corner for the CBR nameplate in India is well known by all but unfortunately, the brand could not penetrate through the masses in the country and was discontinued a while later. The CBR moniker continues to grow stronger in overseas markets. Honda has now introduced two entry-level performance bikes of the CBR range in special edition variants.

Two of the most popular and affordable CBR bikes now come wrapped in a special HRC Tricolour Liveries which is usually associated with Honda’s motorsports history. In association with PT Astra, Honda has launched these special edition models of CB150R and CBR250RR SP in Indonesia.

Styling & Features

Both these motorcycles are now wrapped in Honda’s racing paint scheme of red, blue and white and hence, named Tricolour. Honda’s iconic racing Tricolour is a representation of the bikemaker’s years of dominance in motorsports.

The HRC livery is similar to the one seen in the brand’s flagship CBR 1000RR-R SP Fireblade. While performance-wise, both CBR150R and CBR250RR are no way as sporty as the litre-class monster, this new paint scheme and body graphics certainly amplify their sportiness to a greater extent, in looks of course.

Other than the new attire, there is no other change on either of these two faired sports bikes. They both offer common features such as a fully digital LCD instrument cluster, blacked-out designer alloy wheels as well as an all-LED lighting setup. However, being a more premium offering, CBR250RR doubles up on features such as a quick shifter, ride-by-wire and three riding modes as standard.

In terms of stylings, both CBR150R and CBR250RR get a sharp, fully-faired design with similar elements such as a muscular fuel tank, split headlight setup, an upswept exhaust, stepped-up split seats, golden-coloured front forks, a clip-on handlebar and a raised windscreen. Even the suspension setup is similar with inverted USD forks at front and a mono-shock unit. Both motorcycles are underpinned by a Diamond Truss frame.

Engine Specs & Price

Speaking of the engine specifications, CBR150R is a 149.16cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder which is good enough to return an output of 16.8 bhp and 14.4 Nm of peak torque. On the other hand, the MY2021 CBR250RR gets a heavily tweaked powertrain which features a 249.7cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin motor. This unit cranks out 41.5 bhp and 25 Nm of peak torque. Both units come mated to a six-speed gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch for smoother gear shifts.

Coming to its pricing, CBR150R Tricolour is offered at a price of IDR 40,600,000 (equivalent to INR 2.09 lakh). On the other hand, CBR250RR SP Tricolour comes at a sticker price of IDR 77,300,000 (equivalent to INR 3.99 lakh). This makes both bikes slightly more expensive than their standard iterations. Unfortunately, Honda does not have any plans to launch any of these bikes in India anytime soon.