2021 Honda City Hatchback Launch Announced In Malaysia- Replaces Jazz

City hatchback had debuted last year in Thailand at a starting price of THB 599k (approx. Rs 14.6 Lakh)

As part of plans to cover other Asian markets after Thailand, Honda City hatch has been unveiled for Malaysia. City hatch will work as a replacement for Honda Jazz. Excluding a few potential changes to suit local tastes and preferences, Malaysia-spec City hatch will be largely the same as the one available in Thailand. It is available in three variants, S+, SV and top-spec RS variant. A sport hybrid e:HEV model is also offered in Thailand.

City hatch styling and features

City hatch utilizes the same platform as that of its sedan sibling. If we talk about top-spec RS variant, the hatch gets glossy black honeycomb grille, new LED headlamps and LED DRLs and updated fog lamps.

Prominent features on the sides include blacked-out rear-view mirrors with integrated turn signals. Sporty 16-inch alloy wheels in all-black shade further enhance the hatch’s visual appeal. At the rear, the hatch gets new edgy tail lamps. Just like the front, rear bumper is also blacked-out.

On the inside, City hatch RS variant has an all-black interior theme. For a sporty contrast, red stitching has been used on the upholstery. Red accents and lighting further enhance the overall look and feel. The hatch is equipped with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

One of the unique features of Honda City hatch is that it offers flexible seat adjustment. Rear seats are fully foldable, allowing for a wide variety of uses. Front seats are fully reclinable, a feature that can be used to create two functional beds inside the car.

Honda City hatch engine and specs

Powering Honda City hatch is a 1.0-litre VTEC turbo petrol motor. It is capable of generating 122 ps of max power at 5,500 rpm and 173 Nm of peak torque at 2,000-4,500 rpm. It is mated to a CVT transmission.

City hatch e:HEV model has torque output of 253 Nm. The e:HEV system has two electric motors that work alongside the primary petrol motor. The e:HEV powertrain offers multiple benefits including smooth, faster acceleration, increased torque and higher fuel efficiency.

Safety kit on-board City hatch include front and side airbags, ABS with EBD, vehicle stability control (VSA), high strength cabin for better protection in a collision, hill start assist (HSA), emergency stop signal (ESS), and multi-angle rear-view camera.

It is not certain if Honda City hatch will be launched in India. Due to pricing issues, City hatch may not be feasible for the Indian market in its current form. A trimmed down, sub-4-meter variant could be a possibility though. In such a scenario, the smaller City hatch will take on rivals such as Hyundai i20, Maruti Baleno and Tata Altroz.