2021 Honda City Hatchback Exteriors, Interiors Detailed – Walkaround

Honda recently expanded its City range by introducing City Hatchback and City eHEV in Thailand

Honda City is one of the most popular names in the compact sedan segment in the world, especially in Asian markets. Recently, the Japanese manufacturer introduced a hatchback version of City which to some extent looks identical to its sedan sibling. The City Hatchback recently went on sale in Thailand.

A walkaround video of the same has been uploaded by ‘thaiautonews’ on YouTube, giving a sneak peek into the details of inside and outside the car. Speaking of its exterior, we earlier reported that its front fascia and side profile (up to C pillar) is identical to the sedan.

Honda City Hatchback

Not a surprise since not only does the hatch carry the same moniker but is also underpinned by the same platform. Hence silhouette and proportions are very similar. Beyond this, it gets a well incorporated rear hatch. The rear features a revised pair of LED headlights which are horizontally placed. It also gets a reprofiled rear bumper and a shorter overhang which make for a more rounded appearance.

The faux exhaust vents at the rear enhance the hatchback’s sporty profile. The vertically placed faux exhaust vents along with a contrasting black rear faux diffuser add to the sportiness of the hatch. The car in the video is in its top-spec RS guise which features sporty all-black 18-inch alloys and similar blacked-out interiors as well.

It gets bucket seats with premium black leather upholstery with red accents on seats and dash sprayed generously. Cabin layout is exactly similar to the latest iteration of City sedan. The only major change in the interior includes innovative rear seats that can split 60:40 and can be folded down to increase luggage space.

Additionally, the seats could be folded up as well to increase vertical space. They can also be aligned with the front seats to create a comfortable bed which adds to practicality.

Honda City eHEV

The video also shows walkaround of the new City eHEV – which is also planned for India launch. It is based on the RS trim of the City sedan and comes with similar exterior and interior styling with subtle updates. The visual highlights include a honeycomb mesh grille at front, 16-inch dual-tone alloys, revised front bumper, rear diffuser, a black boot-lid spoiler and more. To distinguish between the standard and eHEV model, the latter gets an e:HEV badge on the boot lid. It also gets a new blue colour.

Interiors of the cabin are also in line with the standard City RS trim. On the inside, customers get faux leather and suede upholstery along with red stitching and alloy pedals.

The City Hatchback is available in three trim levels- S+, SV and RS trims and is offered at a starting price of THB 599k (Rs 14.66 lakh) and goes up to THB 749k (Rs 18.33 lakhs). On the other hand, City eHEV is an extension of the sedan version of the City lineup and sits at top of the range at a price of THB 839k (Rs 20.78 lakhs). Both these models will be launched soon in other Asian markets such as Malaysia and Indonesia. However, there has been no word from the company about their arrival in India.