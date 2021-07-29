2021 Honda City New Gen Gets Google Assistant – All Connected Features Detailed

Honda Cars India has updated the new gen City sedan with 4 new connected car features with the introduction of Google Assistant

Internet connected car tech has become a highly desirable feature and it has significant impact on purchase decisions of tech-loving customers. According to a study conducted by a leading research company, around 80 percent of Indians felt that connectivity features will be beneficial for them in the long term. In India, a comprehensive range of connectivity features was first introduced with Hyundai Venue, launched in May 2019 year. Several other carmakers have also introduced connectivity features in recent times.

Honda Connect App

Honda has also joined the connected car revolution by equipping new City with 36 connected features spread across safety & security, remote access, convenience and peace of mind. These are accessible via Honda Connect app available on Google Play and App Store.

Honda Cars India today announced an enhanced version of Next Gen Honda Connect by introducing Honda Action on Google. The feature is an extension of integrated Connected technology offered in 5th Gen Honda City which already comes with Alexa remote capability. With the introduction of the Honda Action on Google, the 5th Gen City now works with Ok Google. HCIL has also enriched the Honda Connect platform with 4 new functionalities and all the 36 features deliver enhanced safety, convenience and peace of mind to its customers.

Honda Alexa

One of the key connectivity features on-board new City is Alexa Remote Capability, a segment-first offering. With Alexa, users can access a range of connected features with voice commands. This is designed to ensure a smooth and seamless experience for new City users. In terms of safety & security, new City offers features such as live car location, stolen vehicle tracking, geo-fence alert, speeding alert, auto crash notification, and unauthorized access alert.

Talking about convenience features, new City has ‘Find My Car’ feature that makes it a lot easier to locate the car in a parking lot. Users can tap on the app or ask Alexa to locate their car. This makes the headlights and tail lights blink and sound the horn as well, making it easier to locate the car.

Honda Action on Google

The Honda Action on Google will offer 10 voice enabled features which can be executed via Google Assistant enabled devices like Google Nest Speakers, Android phones, etc. This Action is also supported by iOS devices. These 10 features can be used with text based command functionality of Google as well.

Using Honda Connect, users can access various remote functions such as turning AC on/off, setting temperature, door lock/unlock, remote boot opening, etc. Users can access information such as odometer reading, parking brake status, seat belt status, engine health status, fuel status, battery health, etc. Other features include car location sharing with family and friends and trip diary to capture memorable moments of the journey that can be shared on social media.

Honda Connect is also designed to provide complete peace of mind to users. Key features include tire deflation alert, roadside assistance, and service scheduler. New City will continue to rival the likes of Hyundai Verna and Maruti Ciaz. In terms of connectivity, Verna will be the primary rival. Some competition will come from current City (BS6) that is also on sale.