2021 Honda Civic New Gen First Official Teaser – Debut On 17th Nov

Honda will unveil a prototype of its 11th generation Civic next week followed by a launch next year

Executive sedans have a different aura and presence around them and even though their popularity in India has taken a dent thanks to rising popularity and demand for SUVs in recent years, they still hold a commanding position in global markets. Out of the many sedans in this space, Honda Civic has arguably received one of the biggest fame.

Over many years of its existence, it has managed to woo a wide range of consumers across the globe and it seems that it will continue to do so. The Japanese auto major has teased the upcoming 2021 Civic in a short teaser video, the prototype of which will be unveiled on November 17.

Exterior Styling Updates

Going by the glimpses of the prototype, the 11th generation Civic is expected to look a lot more contemporary than its predecessor yet showcasing its signature class and luxury. The prototype gets a longer, flatter nose complemented by a gloss black grille and new headlights that are wider. Gloss black treatment has also been meted out to new alloy wheels.

The new Civic is slated to adopt a more angular design with cuts and creases all around lending it an athletic appeal. New pair of taillights are flaunted at the rear, which is wider and sleeker than the boomerang-shaped lights of the current model.

Looks are enhanced by new circular exhaust pipes and a sleek trunk lid spoiler. It must be pointed out that the model to be revealed is just a prototype and some of these updates shown might not make it to the final production-spec model. However, it is safe to say that the new Civic will be very close to its prototype.

Other Expected Updates

It is reported that the new generation Civic will be available in both configurations- sedan and hatchback while the two-door coupe form will be discontinued. The Civic lineup might be extended to the sportier Type R range as well.

There has been no word on its powertrain just yet but since there are going to be multiple configurations expect multiple powertrain options in varying states of tunes as well. The interiors and equipment are also expected to match the upgrades on the exteriors.

Expected Launch

As mentioned earlier, Honda will reveal the Civic prototype on November 17 not in a big event but on its special edition episode on Honda’s Head2Head Twitch channel. The Japanese brand claims that this is the first global unveil of a vehicle on a Twitch gaming channel. 2021 Honda Civic is expected to make its international debut in the first half of 2021.