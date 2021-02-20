2021 Honda HR-V Urban And Casual Accessory Packages Revealed

Accessory packages on the new Honda HR-V are expected to spruce up the SUV’s exterior

Honda recently took the covers off from the new generation HR-V and presented the final production-spec model in front of the world. The mid-size SUV is slated to hit its home market as the all-new Vezel first by April this year. Without wasting any time, the Japanese automaker has revealed the upcoming crossover’s list of official accessories.

These genuine accessories are wrapped up in two packages named Urban Style and Casual Style. Both these packages are aimed at enhancing the aesthetics of the new-gen HR-V and offered to those consumers who find the new HR-V’s looks a little too simple.

While the new HR-V has been criticised for looking a lot like MG ZS and Mazda’s CX-30, it definitely looks cleaner than its predecessor. To ramp its exterior styling a notch higher Honda will be offering these genuine accessories via Honda Access in two distinct lines: Urban Style and Casual Style.

Urban Style

In Urban Style, the package comes with a revised front and rear bumper garnishes which are further accentuated by a wide-width chrome trim piece on both ends. Both front and rear bumpers also receive a lower skirt.

This package comes with a new hexagonal-patterned mesh grille instead of the stock multi-slatted design front grille. At rear, Urban Style provides exhaust tips embellished in chrome. Additionally, along the sides, this package offers some side lower garnish as well as a more pronounced roof-mounted spoiler at rear.

Casual Style

Those who prefer copper bits instead of chrome can opt for Casual Style. While most of the accessories are similar to Urban Style, the components are finished in copper brown instead of chrome. This includes front and rear bumper under skirt garnish, front grille copper surrounds and side lower garnish in copper as well.

One addition to this package is the new wing mirror caps which are finished in copper brown. However, the Japanese aut giant hasn’t revealed prices of these accessory kits yet which are expected to be announced at launch time.

HR-V Powertrain

As of now, Honda has revealed only one powertrain option for the third-gen HR-V. It is powered by the company’s e:HEV strong hybrid powertrain which comprises a 1.5-litre Atkinson cycle petrol engine and two electric motors (one for traction and one acting as a generator) paired to a lithium-ion battery pack. This is the same powertrain setup offered in Honda City Hybrid which is retailed in many international markets.

While the combustion engine produces 98 bhp and 127 Nm of peak torque, the electric motor kicks out 109 bhp and 253 Nm of peak torque. The SUV can run in three different modes- engine only, pure EV and hybrid and is offered in both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive setups.