2021 Honda HRV Teased – Gets New Gen City’s eHEV Hybrid Tech

Honda is all set to unveil their new generation HR-V crossover SUV coupe next month

First gen Honda HR-V debuted at Tokyo Motor Show in 2013. It was launched as a global SUV, and was also expected to be launched in India. Few test mules of the HRV had also been spied on test in India. But the launch never happened. Now, with the new gen HRV all set to make global debut next month, there are again rumour doing the rounds that this time India will get the HRV SUV.

In some markets it is sold as HRV and in some it is sold as Vezel. Ahead of its debut next month, Honda has now teased the HRV via its social media handles. In addition, there are some leaked brochure images which are also doing rounds in Japanese media. From these teasers as well as the leaked images, new details are now revealed.

Design

Compared to the older HRV, the new one is expected to carry a more coupe-like SUV styling. The new HR-V is likely to flaunt its signature Honda nose grille with LED headlamps, LED DRLs and wide front grille. Like its competitors in this space, HR-V is likely to receive claddings on the side body and wheel arches along with dual-tone machine cut alloy wheels to accentuate its sportiness.

It is expected to receive a muscular rear end with LED taillights. Overall, it is expected to adopt a more crossover-ish design rather than a boxy SUV. As of now, Honda’s most expensive model in India is the fifth generation City. If launched in India, new gen HRV will be more expensive the City.

On the inside, it will feature spacious and comfortable interiors with dual tone dashboard, leather seats with ventilation, rear AC vents, adjustable headrest and arm rest for front and rear passengers. It will also be loaded with tech. Teaser image reveals a large touchscreen infotainment system along with smartphone connectivity, voice commands, panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, Apple Carplay / Android Auto, etc.

Expected Powertrain Options

Current HR-V gets four powertrain options– a 1.8 litre naturally aspirated petrol, a 1.5 litre diesel engine, a 1.5 litre turbo petrol hybrid, and a 1.5 litre turbo petrol unit. The latest one is expected to get new powertrain, equipped with Honda’s new eHEV hybrid tech, which was recently launched with the new gen Honda City.

The 1.5 liter petrol turbo motor with eHEV hybrid, not only makes the car more powerful, but also more efficient. The iVTEC petrol motor dishes out 98 PS and 127 Nm while the electric motor delivers additional 108 PS and 253 Nm on board the City eHEV. Fuel efficiency claimed is 27.8 kmpl.

The same 1.5 liter petrol eHEV motor is expected to debut on board the new HRV along with Honda’s i-MMD (Intelligent Multi-Mode Drive) system. New gen City will get this tech in India as well, sometime later this year.

Out of these, Honda is likely to offer HR-V in India with the first three units as options at least initially. There is a notion that the 1.5-litre turbo petrol mill might be offered at a later stage. All powertrains are likely to be offered with manual and automatic gearbox options.

Honda in India

Honda recently shut down its plant in Greater Noida and discontinued its flagship sedan and SUV products- Civic and CR-V in India. This was primarily due to extremely poor sales of the premium models. The Japanese automaker’s complete production base has shifted to its Tapukara plant in Rajasthan.

With only City and Amaze sedans delivering sales to Honda in India, they desperately need a new product to increase sales. It is here that the new gen Honda HRV makes the fit. In India, it will take on the likes of Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. The sub-4 metre compact and compact SUV segment have been raking in huge sales volume for car manufacturers over the last few years in India. It is likely that Honda is eyeing to have its piece of the pie by launching HR-V in India.